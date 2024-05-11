Deb Schmid’s 4 goals lead Oregon soccer into regional final: Sauk Valley Media sports roundup for Saturday

Oregon's Anna Stender (2) takes a shot on goal against Aurora Rosary at the Oregon regional on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Oregon Park West. The Hawks won the game 9-0. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls Soccer

Oregon 9, Rosary 0: In the Class 1A Oregon Regional semifinal, Deb Schmid had four goals and an assist, and Anna Stender and Sarah Eckardt two goals each for the Hawks, who advanced to face Aurora Central Catholic in the regional final.

Baseball

Dixon 4-9, Rochelle 7-8: At Dixon, the Dukes scored three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth of the second game for a split of the doubleheader. Collin Scott had an RBI double and Quade Richards singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. Scott went 2 for 3 with the double and two runs scored Ari Selmani 2 for 3 with a double and run scored for Dixon.

In the first game, Selmani went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Bryce Feit scored two runs and James Leslie scored a run and had an RBI for Dixon (17-8).

Forreston 6, River Ridge 0: At Forreston, Alec Schoonhoven threw four no-hit innings with three strikeouts and Brendan Greenfield finished up with three shutout innings with two strikeouts for the Cardinals. At the plate, Carson Akins was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs and Kendall Erdmann scored two runs and drove in one.

Pearl City 13, West Carroll 2: At Pearl City, the Wolves (8-13) banged out 17 hits in the five-inning win. Will Birchen was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Brandon Hille was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Parker Allen was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.

Softball

Newman 18, Somonauk 4: At Somonauk, Brenleigh Cook went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs and Lucy Oetting 3 for 3 with two doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs to pace Newman’s 22-hit attack. Jessalin Johns was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Madison Duhon was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Morrison 11, Oregon 0: At the Oregon Tournament, Morrison’s Bella Duncan tossed a six-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and went 2 for 2 with two doubles and two runs scored, and Bella Scachette homered and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Morrison (18-7).

Morrison 12, Polo 0: At the Oregon Tournament, Ava Duncan fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and Bella Duncan hit two homers and drove in four runs for Morrison.

Rochelle 9, Ashton-Franklin Center 8: At Ashton-Franklin Center, the visiting Hubs scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for the comeback win. Kendell Frankenberry, who was 3 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs, singled in Dylan Etes with the go-ahead run. Phelisity Lopez was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Rochelle. Reese Polk was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run scored and Alexis Settles had two RBIs for A-FC.