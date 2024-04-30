Newman, Sterling baseball notch home wins: Monday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Sterling 8, Eastland 4: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors took an 8-0 lead after four innings and held off the Cougars for a nonconference win on Monday.

Miles Nawrocki went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Braden Birdsley went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Rowan Workman went 2 for 3 for Sterling.

Garrett Polson pitched four hitless, shutout innings for the win, striking out eight with two walks.

Cole Huber and Hunter Miller each had two hits and an RBI for Eastland.

Newman 15, Princeton 0 (4 inn.): At Sterling, the Comets scored nine fourth inning runs to cap a run-rule win over the Tigers.

Garret Matznick went 3 for 4, Joe Oswalt went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Brendan Tunink went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, including a home run, for Newman.

Matznick pitched a three-hitter for the win, striking out four with two walks.

Stillman Valley 2, Dixon 1: At Dixon, the Dukes scored the first run in the sixth inning but gave up two in the seventh to lose the BNC game against the Cardinals.

Brady Feit scored the only run for Dixon.

Max Clark pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings for the Dukes, allowing four hits and striking out seven with three walks.

Forreston 12, Amboy 3: At Amboy, the Cardinals rallied from a 3-0 second inning deficit to claim an NUIC South win over the Clippers.

Brendan Greenfield went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, including three doubles, and Daniel Koehl went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Forreston.

Landon Montavon went 2 for 4 and Landon Whelchel chipped in two RBIs for Amboy.

Oregon 7, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Oregon, the Hawks took a 7-4 lead in the fourth inning and held off the Cogs for a BNC win.

Logan Weems and Keaton Salsbury each had two hits to lead Oregon.

Ashton-Franklin Center 11, Pearl City 10: At Ashton, Logan O’Brien delivered a walk-off hit in the seventh inning to lift the Raiders over the Wolves.

O’Brien and Caleb Thomas each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for AFC. Thomas and Brock Lehman each hit a home run for the Raiders.

Dakota 15, Milledgeville 8: At Milledgeville, the Missiles suffered an NUIC crossover loss to the Indians.

Bryson Wiersema went 3 for 4 and Karter Livengood and Colton Hendrick each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run for Milledgeville.

Softball

Amboy 12, Forreston 1 (5 inn.): At Amboy, the Clippers scored six first inning runs en route to a run-rule win over the Cardinals.

Alyvia Whelchel went 1 for 2 with five RBIs, while Brittlyn Whitman, Peyton Payne and Haleigh Stenzel each added two RBIs for Amboy.

Whelchel earned the win, allowing two hits and striking out six with four walks.

Genoa-Kingston 9, Dixon 2: At Dixon, the Duchesses led 1-0 after two innings but gave up five runs in the third and never recovered against the Cogs.

Abby Hicks went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Bailey Tegeler went 2 for 4 for Dixon.

East Dubuque 6, Fulton 4: At East Dubuque, the Warriors rallied from a 4-1 first inning deficit to claim an NUIC crossover win over the Steamers.

Kira Wilson went 3 for 4 and Emily Kane and Madyson Luskey each went 2 for 3 for Fulton.

Dakota 17, Milledgeville 7 (6 inn.): At Milledgeville, the Missiles suffered a run-rule loss to the Indians.

Kendra Kingsby went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Maliah Grenoble and Olivia Wooden each went 2 for 4 for Milledgeville. Brinley Hackbarth (2 RBIs) and Kingsby each homered for the Missiles.

Rockridge 15, Morrison 0 (4 inn.): At Morrison, the Fillies committed five errors and had zero hits in a Three Rivers West loss to the Class 2A No. 3 state-ranked Rockets.

Boys tennis

Freeport 5, Sterling 4: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors dropped a nonconference match to the Pretzels.

Brecken Peterson won at No. 1 singles, and Peterson and Servando Diaz won at No. 1 doubles.

Iker Zaragoza and Benjamin Boze (No. 2 doubles), and Yamaan Alkhalaf and Jubraan Alkhalaf (No. 3 doubles) also picked up wins to complete the doubles sweep.