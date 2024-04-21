Olivia Osborne’s big day at the plate lifts Rock Falls softball to win: Saturday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Rock Falls 10, Winnebago 8: At Rock Falls, the Rockets built an 8-3 lead after five innings and survived a late rally for a BNC win Saturday.

Olivia Osborne went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, including a home run and a double. Maddison Morgan, Nicolette Udell and Zoey Silva added two hits apiece for Rock Falls. Osborne also scored three runs.

Sterling 8, Moline 6: At Moline, the Golden Warriors surged with three-run innings in the fifth and sixth to claim a Western Big 6 win over the Maroons.

Marley Sechrest went 3 for 5 with an RBI, Mya Lira went 3 for 4, and Sienna Stingley went 2 for 5 with two RBIs including a home run for Sterling. Lily Cantu and Lily Martinez each chipped in two hits for the Golden Warriors. Cantu had a team-high three RBIs.

Stingley earned the complete-game win, allowing one earned run on nine hits and striking out 14 with four walks.

Newman 14, Hall 1 (5 inn.): At Spring Valley, the Comets took an 8-0 lead after two innings and cruised to a run-rule win over the Red Devils.

Jess Johns went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Lucy Oetting, Brenleigh Cook, Addison Foster and Sophia Ely chipped in two RBIs apiece for Newman. Oetting, Ely and Madison Duhon had two hits each.

Johns pitched three innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out six with three walks.

Fulton 12, River Ridge/Scales Mound 6: At Fulton, the Steamers scored in every inning en route to an NUIC crossover win over the Wildcats.

Brooklyn Brennan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, including a triple, and Kira Wilson chipped in two RBIs for Fulton.

Addison Hartman earned the complete-game win, allowing six unearned runs on six hits and striking out seven with three walks.

Baseball

Newman 16, Hall 0 (3 inn.): At Spring Valley, Chase Decker doubled twice on three hits and totaled five RBIs as the Comets avenged Monday’s loss to the Red Devils.

Ashton Miner went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Garet Wolfe and Isaiah Williams chipped in two RBIs apiece for Newman. Wolfe, Miner and Decker each scored three runs.

Wolfe pitched a one-hit shutout with one strikeout and one walk.

Oregon 7, Rockford Christian 3: At Oregon, the Hawks scored seven fourth-inning runs and held off the Royal Lions for a BNC win.

Logan Weems went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Jack Washburn and Gavin Morrow each chipped in two RBIs.

Washburn earned the complete-game win, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and striking out three with one walk.

Ashton-Franklin Center 6-3, Polo 1-7: At Polo, the Marcos and Raiders split their NUIC South doubleheader.

In the opener, Scott Robertson went 2 for 3, including a double, to lead Polo. On the AFC side, Brock Lehman blasted a solo home run on his only hit. Caleb Thomas earned the win for the Raiders, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out seven with two walks.

In game two, Gus Mumford went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Jeffrey Donaldson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Polo. Logan Nelson pitched three innings for the win, allowing one earned run on one hit and striking out three with one walk. Ben Rockwood tallied two RBIs for the Raiders.

Forreston 11, Winnebago 2: At Forreston, the Cardinals took a 4-2 lead after three innings and pulled away for the win with a six-run sixth.

Alec Schoonhoven went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and scored three runs, and Patrick Wichman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Forreston.

Daniel Koehl and Kendall Erdmann each pitched two shutout innings for the Cardinals.

Eastland 7, River Ridge/Scales Mound 2: At Lanark, the Cougars took the lead with a five-run second inning and held off the Wildcats for an NUIC crossover win.

Hunter Miller went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a double and a home run, and Trevor Janssen went 2 for 3 for Eastland.

Cole Huber pitched six innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs on eight hits and striking out five with two walks.

Girls soccer

Oregon 7, Mendota 0: At Oregon, the Hawks beat the Trojans to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Anna Stender and Kenna Wubbena led Oregon with two goals each, while Deb Schmid, Teagan Champley and Aniyah Sarver added one goal each. Stender, Schmid and Champley also had one assist each.

Mili Zavala recorded three saves for the Hawks.