Sterling’s Sienna Stingley strikes out 16 in 2-hitter: Wednesday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Sterling 9, Geneseo 0: At Sterling, Sienna Stingley pitched a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and two walks as the Golden Warriors topped the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Marley Sechrest went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a home run, while Ady Waldschmidt went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Sterling. Olivia Melcher went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Dixon 12, Indian Creek 6: At Dixon, the Duchesses scored in every inning from the third through sixth to claim a nonconference win over the Timberwolves.

Allie Abell went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Ava Valk went 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Elly Brown went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, including two doubles, to lead Dixon. Abby Hicks homered and totaled two hits and two RBIs for the Duchesses.

Abell earned the complete-game win, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits and striking out eight with seven walks.

North Boone 9, Rock Falls 1: At Poplar Grove, Olivia Osborne blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning, but the Rockets lost to the Vikings.

Polo 12-13, Ashton-Franklin Center 2-8: At Polo, the Lady Marcos swept the Raiders in an NUIC South doubleheader.

In Game 1, Karlea Frey went 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Cheyenna Wilkins went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including a double and a triple, to lead Polo.

Camrynn Jones earned the complete-game win in five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out eight with one walk.

In Game 2, Frey went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, including three doubles, Wilkins totaled three hits and two RBIs, and Allissa Marschang chipped in two hits and three RBIs for Polo.

Frey earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and striking out eight with one walk.

Baseball

Dixon 24, Oregon 12: At Oregon, the Dukes led 8-4 after one inning and pulled away for a Big Northern Conference win over the Hawks.

Quade Richards went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, Max Clark went 3 for 6 with three RBIs, and Alex Harrison went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three walks. Harrison scored a team-high five runs.

Max Clark pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Dixon, allowing one hit and striking out seven with no walks.

Logan Weems totaled three RBIs, while Jack Washburn scored three runs for Oregon.

Hinckley-Big Rock 11, Ashton-Franklin Center 5: At Ashton, Brock Lehman homered on his only hit and totaled two RBIs, but the Raiders lost the nonconference game.

East Dubuque 4, Eastland 0: At East Dubuque, the Cougars were limited to three hits in a shutout loss to the Warriors.

Hunter Miller pitched three scoreless innings for Eastland, allowing two hits and striking out three with one walk.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 7, Sterling 2: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors dropped a nonconference match to the Spartans.

Brecken Peterson and Servando Diaz won at No. 1 doubles, while Yamaan Alkhalaf won at No. 4 singles.