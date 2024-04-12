Sterling softball, Oregon girls soccer stay rolling: Thursday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Sterling 10, Alleman 0 (5 inn.): At Sterling, the Golden Warriors improved to 9-1 with a run-rule win over the Pioneers on Thursday.

Sienna Stingley went 3 for 3 with a solo home run to lead Sterling, and Mya Lira and Katie Taylor also hit home runs.

Ady Waldschmidt hit two doubles and pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out nine with three walks.

Amboy 8, Polo 7: At Polo, the Clippers erased a 4-2 second-inning deficit to claim an NUIC South win over the Marcos.

Kiera Karlson went 4 for 5, including a double and a triple, while Leighton Gully went 3 for 4, and Peyton Payne went 2 for 4 for Amboy.

Karlea Frey homered, Cheyenna Wilkins hit a two-run triple, and Serinity Carlson hit a two-run single for Polo.

Forreston 17, Eastland 5 (5 inn.): At Forreston, the Cardinals scored eight first-inning runs and rolled to a run-rule win over the Cougars.

Aubrey Sanders went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, while Jenna Greenfield and Aspen Niesman each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Forreston.

Vanessa Allen and Kennidee Bryant paced Eastland with two hits each.

Forreston 20, West Carroll 5 (4 inn.): At Forreston on Wednesday, the Cardinals scored 15 runs in the first two innings and rolled to a run-rule win over the Thunder.

Jenna Greenfield, Bailey Sterling and Ella Ingram totaled three hits apiece to lead Forreston. Greenfield had a team-high four RBIs, while Ingram chipped in three RBIs.

Baseball

Amboy 5, Polo 2: At Polo, the Clippers scored five runs in the seventh inning to secure a comeback win over the Marcos.

Quinn Leffelman and Caleb Shugars each doubled for Amboy.

Eddie Jones pitched five innings for the Clippers, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out five with two walks. Carson Barlow earned the win, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out four with no walks.

Gus Mumford and Jeffrey Donaldson paced Polo with two hits each.

Nolan Hahn pitched six innings for the Marcos, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out 12 with four walks.

Rockford Lutheran 3, Oregon 2: At Rockford, the Hawks fell behind 3-1 in the fourth inning and couldn’t complete the comeback.

Kade Girton went 2 for 3 to lead Oregon at the plate.

Jack Washburn took the loss in six innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out three with one walk.

Eastland 6, Forreston 6: At Forreston, the Cougars and Cardinals tied in an NUIC South matchup.

Kendall Erdmann, Patrick Wichman and Darin Greenfield each totaled two hits to lead Forreston. Erdmann had two RBIs. Alec Shoonhoven blasted a solo home run on his only hit for the Cardinals.

Peyton Spears, Hunter Miller and Trevor Janssen each hit a double for Eastland.

Girls soccer

Oregon 4, Winnebago 1: At Oregon, the Hawks defeated the Indians to improve to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Northern Conference.

Deborah Schmid and Teagan Champley scored two goals apiece for Oregon. Anna Stender and Mya Engelkes each had an assist.

Mili Zavala recorded five saves for the Hawks.