Blake Helms strikes out 11 in Bureau Valley win: Friday’s Sauk Valley Media Roundup

Baseball

Bureau Valley 2, Orion 1: At Manlius, Blake Helms went six innings, striking out 11 while allowing just two hits, to lead the Storm to the win. Elijah Endress and Landen Birdsley had RBI singles for BV (2-5).

Newman Central Catholic 12, Rockridge 7: At Sterling, Notre Dame-bound senior Brendan Tunink homered and drove in two for the Comets but he was outdone by his teammate Chase Decker. Decker also homered and drove in five as Newman improved to 5-0-1 on the season.

Paxton-Buckley Loda 8, Eastland 5: At Eastland, Zy Haverland had two hits and Cole and Camron Huber had RBIs for the Cougars in a nonconference game. Eastland fell to 3-3 on the season.

Softball

Bureau Valley 5, Orion 3: At Manlius, Madison Smith went the distance in the circle for the Storm, allowing only one earned run while striking out eight. At the plate, Smith had two doubles and drove in two to lead BV (4-2). Abby Jamison and Lesleigh Maynard added RBIs for the Storm.

Winnebago 15, Forreston 1: At Forreston, the visiting Indians scored seven in the top of the seventh to break open a close nonconference contest. Bailey Sterling and an RBI for the Cardinals (2-5).

Pecatonica 4, Ashton-Franklin Center 3: At Pecatonica, the hosts scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to take the nonconference contest. Reese Pole had two hits for the Raiders and struck out five in a complete game for AFC (2-4).

Rockridge 7, Newman Central Catholic 0: At Sterling, the defending Class 2A champions blanked the Comets. Lucy Oetting and Amiya Rodriguez had singles for Newman (1-5).

Oregon 13, Dixon 1 (5 inn.): At Oregon, the Hawks scored in every inning but one as they rolled past the Duchesses in a Big Northern Conference contest. Emma Schlichtmann and Kaelin Schaffer had three RBIs each to lead Oregon. Ella Danhorn and Olivia Paul smacked home runs for the Hawks (4-3). Bailey Tegeler had an RBI for Dixon (1-5).

Girls Track and Field

Sterling Invitational: At Sterling, the host Golden Warriors captured the team title scoring 209 points. Winners for Sterling included Kierra South in the 3,200, Anna Aulwes in the 100 hurdles, Addison Robbins in the 300 hurdles, Macie Lofgren in the high jump, Presley Winters in the pole vault and Maggie Rowzee in the triple jump. Sterling also captured the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.