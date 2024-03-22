Dixon softball, Newman baseball win road games: Thursday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Newman 22, Newark 8 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Comets scored eight runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth to pull away for a five-inning win over the Norsemen on Thursday.

Chase Decker, Daniel Kelly, Joe Oswalt and Isaiah Williams each had three hits for Newman. Decker totaled four RBIs, Kelly and Oswalt each tallied three RBIs, and Williams added two RBIs. Brendan Tunink scored a team-high four runs, going 1 for 1 with one RBI and three walks.

Drake Cole pitched three scoreless, hitless innings for the Comets with three strikeouts and one walk.

Rochelle 12, Sterling 5: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors fell behind 4-0 in the third inning and couldn’t recover against the Hubs.

Miles Nawrocki went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Drew Nettleton tripled in his only hit for Sterling.

Eastland 18, West Carroll 0 (4 inn.): At Lanark, the Cougars piled up 11 runs in the second inning on their way to a 15-run-rule win over the Thunder.

Hunter Miller went 3 for 3 with six RBIs, Zyacn Haverland went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Trevor Janssen chipped in three RBIs for Eastland. Miller, Peyton Spears and Cooper Taylor scored three runs each.

Ethan Kessler threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out eight with one walk.

Softball

Dixon 8, Rockford Jefferson 6: At Rockford, the Duchesses jumped ahead with a three-run sixth inning and fended off the J-Hawks for a nonconference win.

Ava Valk went 2 for 2 with two walks and three RBIs, and Kennedy Haenitsch went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including two triples, for Dixon. Bailey Tegeler drew three walks and scored three runs for the Duchesses.

Allie Abell pitched five innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs on one hit and striking out eight with no walks.

Oregon 16, Plano 1 (4 inn.): At Oregon, the Hawks piled up 11 first-inning runs en route to a 15-run-rule win over the Reapers.

Ella Dannhorn and Gracen Pitts each had three hits, while Kaelin Shaffer and Abree Barker each added two hits for Oregon. Emma Schlichtmann had a strong outing in the circle for the Hawks.

Princeton 8, Rock Falls 6: At Princeton, the Rockets rallied to a 6-5 lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, but couldn’t hang on against the Tigresses.

Abi Skibinskie and Jeslyn Krueger both went 2 for 3 with a home run for Rock Falls. Skibinske had two RBIs.

Peyton Smit pitched three innings for the Rockets, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and striking out eight with two walks.

Morrison 2, Milledgeville 0: At Milledgeville, Bella Duncan pitched a complete-game no-hitter with 17 strikeouts and four walks as the Fillies topped the Missiles.

Freshman Elle Milnes hit a solo home run for Morrison, while Allie Anderson drove in the other run.

Addison Janssen took the loss for Milledgeville, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and striking out three with no walks.

Loren Meiners drew three walks for the Missiles.

Eastland 14, West Carroll 4 (5 inn.): At Lanark, the Cougars scored nine runs in the fourth inning on their way to a 10-run-rule win over the Thunder.

Olivia Klinefelter had three hits and scored three runs, and Gracie Steidinger added two hits for Eastland.

Jenica Stoner earned the complete-game win, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and striking out three with one walk.

Avery Mangler had two hits, and Domynique Lego had two RBIs for West Carroll.

Ridgewood 8, Fulton 0: At Woodhull, the Steamers were limited to three hits in a shutout nonconference loss to the Spartans.

Kira Wilson led Fulton with two hits, while Brooklyn Brennan doubled on the other.

Girls soccer

Oregon 8, Winnebago 2: At Winnebago, Deborah Schmid and Anna Stender scored three goals each as the Hawks improved to 4-0 on the season.

Teagan Champley and Arianna Hammer scored one goal each, and Schmid, Champley, Mya Engelkes and Kenna Wubbena chipped in two assists each for Oregon.

Mili Zavala recorded five saves for the Hawks.