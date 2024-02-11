Polo, Newman girls basketball advance in Class 1A postseason: SVM area roundup for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Girls basketball

Polo 62, West Carroll 21: At Polo, the Lady Marcos rolled to the win over the Thunder in a Class 1A West Carroll Regional quarterfinal.

Madison Glawe paced Polo with 14 points, and Sydnei Rahn had 12 points.

Polo will face River Ridge co-op in a regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Newman 57, Fulton 28: At Sterling, the Comets opened the postseason with a win in a Class 1A West Carroll Regional quarterfinal.

Helen Papoccia led Newman with 14 points. Jess Jahns was close behind with 13 points, and Brookyn Smith scored 10. Belle Curley provided Fulton with 10 points.

The Comets play Eastland in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday.

Erie-Prophetstown 51, Oregon 19: At Erie, Kennedy Buck scored 10 points and Aubrey Huisman added nine more as the Panthers won a Class 2A Rock Island Alleman Regional quarterfinal.

E-P faces Princeton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Forreston 52, Durand 46: At Forreston, Brendan Greenfield tossed in 18 points to go along with seven rebounds to lead the Cardinals (10-16, 4-6) to a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference win.

Mickey Probst added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Kendall Erdmann had 12 points and five assists.

New Berlin 49, Eastland 38: At the Riverton Shootout, the Cougars trailed 33-30 after three quarters, but New Berlin was able to hold on for the win.

Peyton Spears led Eastland with 10 points, Parker Krogman added nine, and Adam Awender scored seven.

Mendota 82, Oregon 72: At Oregon, the Hawks suffered a nonconference loss in a high-scoring affair. Benny Olalde tossed in 18 points, including three 3-pointers, for Oregon. Kade Girton supplied 15 points.

Girls bowling

Sycamore Sectional: At Sycamore, the season came to a close for Sterling with an 11th-place finish at the 12-team sectional. Sarah Doughty led Sterling with an 1,175 series.