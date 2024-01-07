Newman’s Carter Rude takes title at Princeton: SVM area roundup for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Wrestling

Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament: At Princeton, after placing third twice previously at the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament, Newman senior Carter Rude took home the title Saturday, winning the 144-pound bracket.

”I’m going through some illness right now, so I’m glad I got to get the PIT title finally my senior year,” Rude said.

Rude won by fall three times to reach the title match where he defeated Illini Bluffs’ Jackson Carroll 8-3.

”Getting my attacks, knowing nothing is going to hold me back from scoring where I wanted to,” Rude said about the key to the title match. “Just going out there, having some fun and getting the job done.”

Teammate Brady Grennan won the title at 132, winning three times by fall, including in 20 seconds in the quarterfinals and 16 seconds in the semis, to reach the title match. He won by decision over Rockridge’s Jude Finch in the final. Also for the Comets, Daniel Kelly placed second at 157, Briar Ivey took third at 138.

Dixon’s Will Howell placed third at 215, while Ayden Rowley (113) and Gavin Kramer (132) each finished sixth. For Morrison, Karder White (150) placed fifth and Levi Milder (144) took sixth.

Polo Invite: At Polo, Oregon totaled 128 points to finish third overall at the 17-team invite. Richmond-Burton took home the team title with 200 points followed by Freeport (160).

Erie (107) finished fifth, Fulton (106) was sixth, Polo (92.5) took eighth and West Carroll (49) was 12th.

West Carroll’s Connor Knop went 5-0 at 132 pounds, including a pin in 4:32 over Lisle’s Adam Drake in the title match.

At 175 pounds, Fulton’s Mason Kuebel defeated Genoa-Kingston’s Xander Gleissner 5-3 in the championship match to finish his day 5-0.

Polo’s Lucas Nelson (126 pounds) and Phineas Mullen (138) each took home second-place finishes. Fulton’s Broden VenHuizen (150), West Carroll’s Cole Herrell (157), Oregon’s Landen Elder (215) and Erie’s Caleb Reymer (285) each finished in second place.

Girls basketball

Amboy 41, Freeport 32: At the Northwest Illinois Shootout in Eastland, Addison Pertell scored 13 of her game-high 15 points in the first half to lead the Clippers past Freeport. Elly Jones and Maeve Larson each added nine points.

Byron 49, Sterling 39: At the Northwest Illinois Shootout in Eastland, Madison Austin dropped in 16 points, but the Golden Warriors fell to the Tigers. Taah Liberty added eight points and Maggie Rowzee had seven points.

Erie-Prophetstown 48, Davenport Central 37: At the IHMVCU Shootout in Moline, Sydney Schwartz paced the Panthers with 14 points, Hannah Huisman added 11 points and Aubrey Huisman scored nine in the win.

Aquin 66, Eastland 51: At the Northwest Illinois Shootout in Eastland, the host Cougars dropped their matchup against Aquin. Olivia Klinefelter (10 rebounds, 3 steals) and Lily Mullen (6 steals, 4 assists) each chipped in 14 points.

Polo 37, Forreston 30: At Forreston, the Marcos were able to secure a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference win on the road behind 10 points from Camrynn Jones.

Jenna Greenfield paced Forreston with 10 points.

Boys basketball

Eastland 75, Ashton-Franklin Center 38: At Ashton, the Cougars opened up a 43-25 lead by halftime and held AFC to just 13 points in the second half.

Adam Awender led the way with a game-best 23 points. Parker Krogman and Zyacen Haverland each provided 10 points. Noah Danielson led AFC with 17 points.

Indian Creek 58, Amboy 41: At Shabbona, the Clippers were held to three points in the first quarter of their nonconference loss. Eddie Jones paced Amboy with 17 points. Troy Anderson scored eight.

Mercer County 44, Newman 42: At the Rock Falls Shootout, the Comets suffered a close loss despite 17 points from Lucas Simpson. Sam Francque knocked down four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.

Rock Falls 59, Freeport 56: At the Rock Falls Shootout, Kuitim Heald connected on four 3-pointers and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw-line on his way to 23 points in the win for the Rockets.

Devin Tanton-DeJesus chipped in with 13 points and Aydan Goff had seven.

Boys bowling

Belvidere Buccaneer Invite: At The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Oregon (5,938 pins) finished third in the 19-team event. Harlem (6,382) won the title followed by Dakota (6,038) in second. Dixon took ninth at 5,662 pins.

Oregon’s Gavvin Surmo finished fourth overall with 1,347 series, including a 247 high game. Teammate RJ Keene tied for eighth with a 1,260 series.

Cody Geil finished tied for 14th with a 1,233 series to lead Dixon. Wyatt Miller (1,177 pins) tied for 26th and Clark Bonnewell (1,176) was 29th.