Lucas Simpson matches school-record 45 points as Newman edges Hall: SVM area roundup for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

Boys basketball

Newman 57, Hall 56: At Spring Valley, senior forward Lucas Simpson matched his school record of 45 points to lift the Comets over the Red Devils on Friday.

Simpson has scored 40 or more points in three straight games.

George Jungerman added six points for Newman.

Monmouth-Roseville 49, Morrison 45: At Monmouth, the Titans built a 19-15 halftime lead, then matched the Mustangs point-for-point in the second half to secure a Three Rivers West win.

Morrison was led by Carson Strating with 16 points and Brenden Martin with 10 points.

Kewanee 68, Bureau Valley 59: At Kewanee, the Storm fell into a 37-20 halftime hole and couldn’t complete the comeback.

Bureau Valley was led by Corban Chhim with 18 points, Landon Hulsing with 12 points and Elijah Endress with 11 points.

Fulton's Dom Kramer snatches a rebound against Forreston's Jonathan Milnes (32) and Kaleb Sanders (23) during a Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 game at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Fulton 51, Forreston 28: At Forreston, the Steamers routed the Cardinals in an NUIC South game to improve to 11-5 on the season.

Brady Read and Landen Leu paced Fulton with 14 points apiece, while Dom Kramer and Trevor Tiesman added eight points each.

Forreston was led by Brendan Greenfield with 13 points and Kendall Erdmann with six points.

Girls basketball

Dixon 53, North Boone 16: At Poplar Grove, the Duchesses outscored the Vikings 14-2 in the first quarter and cruised to a Big Northern Conference win.

Dixon was led by Reese Dambman with 17 points, Katie Drew with nine points and Makenzie Toms with seven points.

Ashton-Franklin Center 56, Milledgeville 11: At Milledgeville, the Raiders built a 15-3 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Missiles.

Ashton-Franklin Center was led by Taylor Jahn with 14 points and Brianna Gonnerman with 11 points. Audree Dorn and Drew Dawson added seven points each for the Raiders.

Olivia Schurman paced Milledgeville with six points.

Winnebago 47, Oregon 29: At Oregon, the Indians took control with a 10-2 second-quarter surge and cruised past the Hawks.

Oregon was led by Aniyah Sarver with seven points and Sarah Eckardt and Mya Engelkes with five points apiece.

Galena 74, West Carroll 29: At Savanna, the Pirates built a 36-4 lead in the first quarter and rolled past the Thunder.

Karissa Andrews hit four 3-pointers en route to a 14-point game for West Carroll.

Boys bowling

Oregon 3,493, Dakota 3,314: At Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris, the Hawks avenged an early-season loss against the Indians.

Oregon was led by Matthew Stahl with a 658 series (227,247,184) followed by Brady Davis with a 627, Gavvin Surmo with a 604, RJ Keene with a 579, Caleb Ehrler with a 528 and Codey Dunbar with a 497.

The Hawks are now 14-2 on the season with one match remaining.

Wrestling

Erie-Prophetstown goes 1-1 at own triangular: At Erie, the Panthers beat St. Bede 57-15 and lost 42-30 to Kewanee.

Against St. Bede, E-P’s Samual Kilker (126) won 2-1 by decision, Jacob Gibson (132) won 5-0 by decision, Dante Pels (165) won 13-10 by decision and Victor Bonnell (157) won by pin for the contested wins. The Panthers also received seven wins by forfeit against the Bruins.

Against Kewanee, Gibson (132), Tristan Hovey (144), Bonnell (157), Jordae Crow (165) and Caleb Reymer (285) won by pin.