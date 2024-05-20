Kids Hot Rod Camp set June 9-14 in Walnut

The 2024 Kids Hot Rod Camp will be held June 9-14 at the Walnut Bible Church. Campers will be assigned to an older mentor and will learn how to do various maintenance, up grades and how to install various replacement parts to a vehicle. They will be working on this 1967 Ford F100 pick-up truck. (Photo provided by Scott Bickett)

WALNUT - The 2024 Kids Hot Rod Camp will be held June 9-14 at the Walnut Bible Church.

The camp begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 with a pizza party mixer and ends at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

Campers will be assigned to an older mentor and will learn how to do various maintenance, up grades and how to install various replacement parts to a vehicle. They will be working on a 1967 Ford F100 pick-up truck.

Campers will also be going on daily field trips to area automotive related shops. They will also attend a nightly Bible study.

Cost for the camp is $150, which includes all meals Sunday night through Friday lunch, accommodations at the “Rock” (Walnut Bible Church), transportation on field trips, camp shirt, a special take-home gift and more.

If interested, contact Scott Bickett at 815-883-1901.