EVANSVILLE — Elle Jarrett of Dixon was recently named to the University of Evansville spring 2024 semester dean’s list.

The University of Evansville names students to the dean’s list every fall and spring semester.

Students must have an academic load of 12 hours or more to be placed on the dean’s list. The students also must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

