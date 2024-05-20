Shaw Local Radio completes purchase of three local radio stations

DIXON — The sale of three radio stations to Shaw Local Radio Company was completed Monday. Shaw Local Radio now owns nine stations in Sauk Valley and the Illinois Valley. In April 2023 Shaw Local Radio acquired a group of radio stations based in La Salle County and serving the Illinois Valley.

The acquisition includes WIXN AM/FM; and WRCV FM, also known as River Country 101.7 in Dixon, and WSEY FM, better known as Sky 95.7, in Oregon, Illinois.

Shaw Local Radio Company, a subsidiary of Shaw Media, purchased the stations from NRG Media, LLC. Shaw Media is a multimedia company publishing newspapers, magazines and websites as well as operating radio stations in Northern Illinois and Central Iowa.

“What a terrific partnership…the acquisition of great local radio stations by a legacy brand in Shaw Media,” NRG Media CEO Mary Quass said. “All of us at NRG Media are so delighted that the professionals at both the radio stations and the newspaper continues to serve the Dixon area for years to come.”

“It’s an honor to serve the Sauk Valley community with local radio in addition to online, newspapers and magazines,” said J. Tom Shaw, vice president and chief product officer at Shaw Media. “These stations have incredible connections with the community, and we look forward to continuing to provide high-quality local news, information and now music to the Sauk Valley community.”

Shaw Media was founded in 1851 and is the third oldest, continuously owned and operated family newspaper company in the nation. It is one of the nation’s largest newspaper publishers, providing communities across Northern Illinois and Central Iowa with print, online and broadcast media products.