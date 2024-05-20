Severe weather expected to hit northern Illinois Tuesday

The National Weather Service released a severe storm alert for Tuesday, May 21. Tornadoes could occur between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. that day. (Provided By the National Weather Service)

DIXON — The National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a report for the possibility of severe weather for Monday and Tuesday. The greatest risk is during the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, May 21. Multiple thunderstorms are predicted to occur with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, according to the report.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by the National Weather Service for Monday, May 20, until 5 p.m. for Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

From 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday, some areas will have a “moderate risk,” or level four of five, which means widespread severe storms are likely and are long-lived and intense, according to a report at 2:30 p.m. Monday from the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities.

All of northern Illinois is considered to be at “moderate risk” for severe storms and damaging winds. In northwest Illinois, the highest risk area will include Mount Carroll and the surrounding areas, over to Sterling and all the way down to Galesburg, Mike McClure, a meteorologist at the Quad-Cities National Weather Service, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Multiple severe thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening. Hazards include damaging winds over 80 mph, large hail and several tornadoes. Severe winds and tornadoes are the primary risks, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s predicted that there will be multiple rounds of thunderstorms. From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. areas along and north of U.S. Route 30 are predicted to be at the highest risk for damaging winds and tornadoes. The second round is predicted to occur along, and north of, I-80 during the afternoon. The highest probability for a tornado to occur, areawide, will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, McClure said.

The best way to stay safe is to make sure you’re able to receive weather alerts in multiple ways, McClure said.

According to the National Weather Service, you can receive weather warnings through the NOAA weather radio, local television and radio, wireless emergency alerts, weather apps, outdoor sirens, internet sites and by word of mouth.

To stay up to date, visit the National Weather Service online.