Newman boys basketball advances to Forreston tourney championship: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 20

Boys basketball

Newman 66, Oregon 44: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, Lucas Simpson scored 32 points to power the Comets past the Hawks. Newman advances to face Byron in Thursday’s tournament championship.

Isaiah Williams added 10 points for the Comets.

Oregon was led by Jameson Caposey with nine points and Kade Girton with eight points.

Lena-Winslow 49, Polo 39: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, the Marcos built an 18-11 first quarter lead but couldn’t hang on against the Panthers.

Polo was led by Brock Soltow with 20 points and Gus Mumford with 11 points.

Forreston 71, Ashton-Franklin Center 44: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, Brendan Greenfield and Kendall Erdmann combined for 50 points as the Cardinals routed the Raiders.

Greenfield led Forreston with a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Erdmann scored 24 points and Mickey Probst added 10 points.

Brock Lehman scored 11 points and Noah Danielson chipped in nine points for Ashton-Franklin Center.

Winnebago 48, Milledgeville 34: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, the Indians outscored the Missiles 26-12 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Connor Nye led Milledgeville with 14 points, while Colton Hendrick added eight points.

Amboy 42, West Carroll 29: At the Eastland Holiday Tournament, Eddie Jones scored 20 points to lead the Clippers past the Thunder.

Quinn Leffelman and Troy Anderson added seven points each for Amboy.

Garrett Law paced West Carroll with eight points.

Girls basketball

Newman 47, West Carroll 20: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, the Comets jumped out to a 15-6 first quarter lead and cruised past the Thunder.

Newman was led by Elaina Allen with 17 points, four rebounds and three steals; Lucy Oetting with 13 points, two rebounds and two steals; Madison Duhon with four points, five rebounds and four steals and Anna Propheter and Jess Johns with three points and six rebounds each.

Helen Papoccia also stuffed the stat sheet for the Comets with nine rebounds, six steals and three assists.

West Carroll’s Karissa Andrews scored nine points on three 3-pointers, while Emma Randecker added seven points.

Forreston 38, Milledgeville 30: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, the Cardinals outscored the Missiles 26-11 in the second half to secure a comeback win.

Jenna Greenfield scored 12 points and Elly Bamberg added 11 points for Forreston.

Milledgeville was led by Olivia Schurman with 15 points and Loren Meiners with nine points.

Stockton 41, Ashton-Franklin Center 32: At Stockton, Taylor Jahn scored 16 points as the Raiders fell to the Blackhawks in an NUIC game.

Women’s college basketball

Sauk Valley C.C. 58, Lincoln Land 56: At Dixon, Shelby Veltrop scored a last-second basket to lift the Skyhawks over the No. 17-ranked Loggers.

Sauk Valley was led by Harvest Day with 13 points, Veltrop and Lindee Poper with 12 points each, Abby Knipple with 10 points and Ella Govig with eight points.