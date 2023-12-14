AFC girls basketball overpowers Oregon at Pearl City Tourney: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 13

Girls basketball

Ashton-Franklin Center 40, Oregon 18: At the Pearl City Tournament, the Raiders seized a 14-4 first quarter lead and cruised past the Hawks.

Brianna Gonnerman paced Ashton-Franklin Center with 10 points, while Taylor Jahn scored nine points and Alexis Schwarz added eight points.

Oregon was led by Noelle Girton and Ella Dannhorn with five points each.

Fulton 40, West Carroll 28: At Fulton, the Steamers built a 22-16 halftime lead on their way to an NUIC crossover win over the Thunder.

Kylie Smither led Fulton with 11 points, while Zoe Kunau and Haley Smither chipped in seven points each.

West Carroll was led by Karissa Andrews with 19 points, seven rebounds and six steals, and Domynique Lego with five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Eastland 53, River Ridge 35: At River Ridge, the Cougars rolled over the Wildcats with a 35-21 second half run.

Eastland was led by Trixie Carroll with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals, Olivia Klinefelter with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals and Lily Mullen with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Keni Burkholder dished seven assists for the Cougars.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,769, Rochelle 2,415: At Rochelle, the Golden Warriors defeated the Hubs by 354 pins.

Sterling was led by Olivia Barton with a 537 series followed by Sarah Doughty with a 508, Hailey Conderman with a 507, Loralei Michels with a 436, Kara Garcia with a 410 and Emily Doss with a 371.

Boys bowling

Sterling 2,513, Moline 2,404: At Highland Park Bowl in Moline, the Golden Warriors topped the Maroons by 109 pins.

Sterling was led by Preston Near with a 494 series followed by Bryce Kooy with a 469, Brenden Stanley with a 457, Ross Eden with a 373, David Oelrichs with a 366 and Connor Jagitsch with a 354.

Rock Island 3,239, Erie-Prophetstown 2,303: At Backyard Bowl in Milan, the Rocks defeated the Panthers by 936 pins.

Erie-Prophetstown was led by Keith Goodson with a 429 series followed by Robert Winters with a 410, Brenden Boggs-Chavez with a 404, Ryder Sumner with a 389, Dayton Greenwood with a 351 and Hunter Howard with a 320.