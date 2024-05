FULTON — Fulton American Legion Post 402 will be honoring deceased veterans by placing flags on their graves. If you would like to help, meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the south cemetery circle. Fulton Legion will provide the flags and markers.

A solemn ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, in Fulton’s Veterans Memorial Park located on Route 84 and 10th Avenue, next to Fulton Dental Associates.