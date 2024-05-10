Sterling man pleads guilty to 3 counts of aggravated battery

MORRISON – A 63-year-old Sterling man was sentenced to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated battery in connection with a case in which he originally was accused of giving a 15-year-old girl alcohol and abusing her.

Ulysses L. Jacobs pleaded guilty to the three charges May 3 in Whiteside County Circuit Court, where he also pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison on each battery charge and up to three years in prison for the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Jacobs originally was accused of giving alcohol to a 15-year-old girl Aug. 8, 2022, so that he could fondle and have sex with her. He was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor “to facilitate the commission of the offense,” according to the charging document. He pleaded not guilty.

The charges were amended May 3 as part of a plea deal, taking them from four aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges to three counts of aggravated battery in a public place. He was given credit for 401 days already served and was ordered to pay $1,094, which includes a $225 fine, court costs and fees.

He also pleaded guilty that day to possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. A charge of driving without insurance was dismissed.

He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison on the meth charge. He was given credit for the 401 days served and ordered to pay $2,692, of which $325 was the fine. The sentence will be served concurrently alongside the aggravated battery sentences.