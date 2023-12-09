Rock Falls boys hoops tops Mendota to reach Colmone Classic championship: SVM area roundup for Friday, Dec. 8

Rock Falls's Gavin Sands drives to the basket past Mendota's Cale Strouss and teammate Dane Doyle during the 49th annual Colmone Classic on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

Boys Basketball

Eastland 60, River Ridge 39: At River Ridge, Parker Krogman led the way for the Cougars with 22 points. Adam Awender added 15 as Eastland (4-1) raced out to a big first-half lead and never looked back.

Rock Falls 64, Mendota 47: At Spring Valley, Gavin Sands led a balanced scoring attack for the Rockets with 15 points as Rock Falls moved into the title game of the Colmone Classic. They will face Fieldcrest in Saturday’s final. Ryken Howard and Aydan Goff scored 12 points each for Rock Falls (6-2).

Oregon 57, Polo 47: At Oregon, nine different players scored for the Hawks in the nonconference win. Nole Campos hit three 3-pointers to lead Oregon (5-3) with 11 points. Jameson Caposey scored six of his 10 points in the first half. Brock Soltow scored 18 points to lead all scorers for Polo (1-3).

Quincy 66, Sterling 41: At Quincy, senior Andre Klaver led the way for the Golden Warriors with 12 points as Sterling fell in the Western Big 6 battle. Sterling fell to 6-2 overall, 1-2 in league play.

Fulton 51, Orangeville 37: At Fulton, the Steamers won their sixth straight with the Northwest Upstate Illini win over Orangeville. Senior Baylen Damhoff led the way with 13 points for Fulton (6-1). Landon Lue made his first start and poured in 11 for the Steamers.

Riverdale 76, Morrison 73 (2OT): At Morrison, the Rams and Mustangs needed two extra sessions before the Rams prevailed. Riverdale improved to 7-1 overall, 2-0 in the Three Rivers. Morrison fell to 2-5, 0-3 in league play. Senior Brenden Martin led the Mustangs with 22 points. Dawson Hepner added 17 and Carson Strating added 14 for Morrison. Jake Willems of Riverdale led all scorers with 44 points.

Winnebago 55, Forreston 22: At Winnebago, the Cardinals dropped a nonconference game to the Indians. Brendan Greenfield, Niko Valenzuela, and Kendall Erdmann had six points each for Forreston (1-5).

Girls Basketball

Stillman Valley 49, Dixon 42: At Dixon, the Duchesses fell for the second time this week. This time, it came at the hands of the Cardinals to open play in the Big Northern. Dixon is now 9-2 overall, 0-1 in the BNC.