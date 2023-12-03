Sterling boys basketball moves to 6-0 with win over Harlem: SVM area roundup for Saturday, Dec. 2

Boys basketball

Sterling 73, Harlem 55: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors rolled past the Huskies to improve to 6-0 on the season on Saturday.

Sterling was led by Andre Klaver with 23 points, Nico Battaglia with 15 points (on five 3s) and Maddux Osborn with 10 points. Kaedon Phillips scored nine points and Lucas Austin added eight points for the Golden Warriors.

Harlem was led by Tyce Koerner with 14 points and Bo Beehler with 12 points.

Eastland Shootout

Fulton 55, Hinckley-Big Rock 42: At Lanark, the Steamers outpaced the Royals 15-9 in the fourth quarter to secure a nonconference win.

Baylen Damhoff led Fulton with 26 points, while Trevor Tiesman scored eight points and A.J. Boardman chipped in seven points.

Martin Ledbetter paced Hinckley-Big Rock with 22 points.

The Steamers are now 4-1 on the season.

East Dubuque 69, Milledgeville 32: At Lanark, the Warriors jumped out to a 20-10 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Missiles.

Milledgeville was led by Connor Nye and Colton Hendrick with eight points each. Karter Livengood added seven points for the Missiles.

Bradin Lee paced East Dubuque with 20 points.

Byron 60, Eastland 47: At Lanark, the Tigers outscored the Cougars 35-21 in the second half to earn a comeback win.

Eastland was led by Adam Awender with 17 points and Parker Krogman with 11 points.

Jack Hively and Ryan Tucker paced Byron with 23 and 18 points, respectively.

Stateline Shootout

Polo 53, Argyle (WI) 42: At Scales Mound, Brock Soltow scored 22 points to lead the Marcos past the Orioles.

Also for Polo, Noah Dewey scored 10 points, Nolan Hahn scored eight points and Gus Mumford chipped in seven points.

Forreston 67, Juda (WI) 51: At Scales Mound, Brendan Greenfield and Kendall Erdmann scored 23 points each to lead the Cardinals past the Panthers.

Greenfield also had 13 rebounds and four assists.

Xavier Goeddeke added 12 points for Forreston.

Hall Colmone Classic

La Salle-Peru 64, Bureau Valley 37: At Spring Valley, the Cavaliers outscored the Storm 37-10 in the second half to finish the win.

Bureau Valley was led by Corban Chhim with 13 points and Elijah Endress with nine points.

Girls basketball

Warren 55, Polo 51 (OT): At Polo, the Warriors trailed the Lady Marcos 26-21 at halftime but rallied to an overtime win.

Polo was led by Camrynn Jones with 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, Madison Glawe with 13 points, four rebounds and two steals, and Courtney Grobe with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Amboy Clipper Shootout

Bureau Valley 54, West Carroll 39: At Amboy, the Storm built a 35-23 halftime lead and cruised past the Thunder.

Bureau Valley was led by Kate Salisbury with 13 points, Lynzie Cady with 12 points and Libby Endress with 10 points.

West Carroll was led by Karissa Andrews with 13 points and three rebounds; Caitlyn Stingley with eight points, three rebounds and three blocks; Domynique Lego with eight points, five assists and two steals; Emma Randecker with seven points, six rebounds and three blocks; and Mandy Myers with seven rebounds.

Boys & girls bowling

Oregon Hawk Invite: At Plum Hollow in Dixon, host Oregon placed first out of 10 teams with 5,756 pins. Dixon took second with 5,693, Sterling was sixth with 5,056 and Erie-Prophetstown came in 10th with 3,710.

Gavvin Surmo led the Hawks with a 1,262 series (2nd overall) followed by Brady Davis with a 1,241 (3rd overall), Matthew Stahl with a 1,162 (7th overall), RJ Keene with a 1,049 and Codey Dunbar with an 890 (five-game series). Ethan Smice added a 152 game for Oregon.

Two Oregon girls competed as individuals. Katy Miller rolled an 833 series (201 high game) and Ahren Howey bowled an 802 series (221 high game).

The Dixon boys were led by Clark Bonnewell with a 1,220 series (5th overall) followed by David Laird with a 1,177 (6th overall), Wyatt Miller with a 1,153 (9th overall), Daniel Sotelo with a 1,102 and Cody Geil with a 1,041.

The Sterling girls finished second behind La Salle-Peru (5,485) with 5,099 pins. The Golden Warriors’ Sarah Doughty finished first overall as an individual with a 1,308 series (269 high game) – 110 pins ahead of second place.

Also for the Sterling girls, Emily Doss bowled a 1,015, Olivia Barton rolled a 1,001, Loralei Michels supplied a 947 and Hailey Conderman added an 828.

The sixth-place Sterling boys were led by Bryce Kooy with a 1,081 series (228 high game) followed by Brenden Stanley with a 1,080 (237 high game) and Preston Near with a 995. Phelix Cervantez added a 725, Ross Eden chipped in a 603 and Connor Jagitsch added a 572 in four-games series for the Golden Warriors.