Week 7 results for 2025, recaps of every game in the McHenry County area

Richmond-Burton 21, Woodstock North 0: Ray Hannemann threw two touchdown passes as the Rockets remained undefeated and gave coach Mike Noll his 299th career win.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Richmond-Burton's Riley Shea (center) tries to break the tackle of Woodstock North's Braelan Creighton (right) as his teammate, Michael Pintor, (left) closes in during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Jacobs 53, Dundee-Crown 18: The Golden Eagles picked up a commanding win against the Chargers, running 46 times for 412 yards.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 24 Dundee-Crown’s Kadin Malone runs the ball in varsity football at Jacobs High School in Algonquin on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Prairie Ridge 35, Crystal Lake Central 14: Logan Thennes and Vincent Byk each scored their first career rushing touchdowns as the Wolves remained perfect with a win over the Tigers.

Hampshire 19, McHenry 17: Mason Hill delivered a game-winning, 25-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Whip-Purs past the Warriors.

Cary-Grove 56, Crystal Lake South 13: Logan Abrams scored touchdowns on each of the first five drives for the Trojans, who earned their fifth straight win.

Woodstock 42, Sandwich 26: Caden Thompson threw four touchdowns, Matthew Cress had three total TDs, including a kick return of 82 yards, and the Blue Streaks beat the Indians for their fifth win.

Burlington Central 20, Huntley 7: The Rockets defense continued its outstanding run, holding the Red Raiders to a single score. Parker Auxier had two of Central’s three INTs.

Johnsburg 27, Plano 7: The Skyhawks pulled away from the Reapers after holding a slim 3-0 lead after the first quarter. A 73-yard TD pass from QB Carter Block to Ryan Franze helped Johnsburg break away.

Marengo 49, Harvard 0: Sam Vandello threw four touchdowns, and the Indians intercepted two passes for TDs in a win against the Hornets.

Alden-Hebron 37, Harvest-Westminster 20: Louie Bageanis ran for 191 yards and had TD runs of 60 and 45 yards for the Giants in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association win.

Marian Central 27, Christ the King 0: The Hurricanes picked up a shutout win in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game against the Gladiators.