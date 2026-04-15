Historical covers for April 15: Disabled Apollo 13 Spaceship Off Course

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 15. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the tension of the Space Race and the outbreak of global conflict to the grit of local elections and crime in the early 20th century.

1931: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The April 15, 1931, edition was dominated by a sensational local crime story with the bold headline, “Blame Jealousy for Stabbing Affair Last Night.” The front page chronicled the fallout of a domestic dispute involving a local resident and an accused assailant. Beyond the local drama, the paper kept its readers informed on international turmoil, reporting that the “Spanish Royal Family Leaves for Exile Home” following the fall of the monarchy, and detailing a “Reprisal Fight” in Nicaragua involving Sandino rebels.

1936: The Woodstock Daily Sentinel

By 1936, the Woodstock Daily Sentinel’s “Extra” edition focused heavily on the political landscape. The massive banner headline “Carroll, Cowlin, Cook Win” announced the results of local primary races for State’s Attorney, Judge, and Coroner. The page also tracked the state-level success of candidates like Henry Horner for Governor. Amidst the political fervor, the paper maintained its community roots, reporting on the start of the “Major League Season” and the “Fine Athletic Program for High School” sports.

1970: Streator Daily Times-Press

The April 15, 1970, front page captures one of the most harrowing moments in American history: the Apollo 13 crisis. The headline “Disabled Apollo 13 Spaceship Off Course” detailed the desperate efforts of scientists and astronauts to bring the crew home safely after an oxygen tank explosion. The global tension extended to the Middle East, with reports of a “Mob Storms U.S. Amman Embassy” in Jordan, illustrating how local papers served as a window into a world in flux.

2003: Northwest Herald

Fast-forwarding to 2003, the Northwest Herald led with the announcement of a turning point in the Iraq War: “Major combat ‘over’ in Iraq.” The coverage detailed the fall of Saddam Hussein’s hometown, Tikrit, and the lingering questions about the nation’s future. Closer to home, the paper focused on the growth of McHenry County, reporting on a significant construction project on “Lake Avenue” in Lakewood and a deal to end a long-standing “land spat” in Huntley.