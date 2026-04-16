An e-moto rider travels along a section of the McHenry County Prairie Trail on Tuesday. (Paul Valade)

A bill regulating high-speed e-bike use and setting statewide standards was unanimously passed by the Illinois Senate on Wednesday and now heads to the House.

A number of suburbs have tried regulating electric bikes and scooters in recent years, leading to laws that differ from town to town.

The Senate bill, approved 54-0, addresses higher-power, faster devices that fall outside current state definitions, according to a press release from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who championed the change.

Under the measure, riders of e-bikes and e-motos that travel more than 28 mph would need a driver’s license, title, registration, and insurance.

Riders of any high-speed micromobility device — including electric scooters and skateboards — would have to be 16. They would also be banned from riding over 28 mph on streets, sidewalks and bike paths.

“As these devices become faster, heavier and more powerful, our laws must keep pace to protect riders and the public,” Giannoulias said. “This initiative closes dangerous regulatory gaps, creates uniformity across Illinois communities and ensures riders understand the responsibilities that come with high-speed electric devices. We’re replacing a confusing patchwork of local rules with clear statewide standards that prioritize safety.”

In addition, riders of Class 1 or 2 e-bikes, which go up to 20 mph, would need to be at least 15.

The measure now moves to the Illinois House, where it is sponsored by state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, an Aurora Democrat. If approved by the House and signed into law, the new regulations would take effect Jan. 1, 2027.was

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260415/news/illinois-senate-passes-new-statewide-e-bike-regulations/