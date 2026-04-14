Historical covers for April 14: Houston, we have a problem

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 14. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing the transition from the closing theater of World War II to the tense moments of the space race and the evolution of local infrastructure.

1945: Morris Daily Herald

Just one day after the passing of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Morris Daily Herald captured a nation in mourning. The front page features a solemn photo of the honor guard attending FDR’s bier, while the lead headline, “Battle For Berlin Enters Final Hours,” signaled the imminent end of the war in Europe. Locally, Morris observed a mourning period, closing schools and businesses to pay tribute to the fallen leader.

1970: Streator Daily Times-Press

The April 14, 1970, edition focused on a crisis of a different kind: the “Abandon Moon Landing” headline. The paper detailed the harrowing struggle of the Apollo 13 crew as they battled to bring their “crippled craft back” following an oxygen tank explosion. While the world watched the stars, local news touched on a “Burglar Alarm Foils Break-In” at a Streator hardware store and ongoing strike actions idling thousands of truckers.

1985: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

By 1985, the headlines turned toward local development and public safety. The Daily Chronicle reported on the county board’s decision to “nix” a proposed mall plan, alongside a dramatic photo of an overturned tanker carrying liquid ammonia in Sycamore. The edition also highlighted the fiscal struggles of local education, with “Sycamore schools may seek alternate tax for repairs” as a looming strike by DeKalb teachers threatened the school week.

1992: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The April 14, 1992, edition was dominated by a bizarre infrastructure disaster: “Downtown Chicago shuts down.” A leak in a freight tunnel under the Chicago River caused massive flooding in the Loop, sparking power outages and stalling the financial district. For McHenry County residents, the disaster hit home as “Commuters jam trains,” waiting hours for rides back from the flooded city.