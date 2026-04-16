Two Illinois DAR chapters celebrate 130 years of service and friendship

The Princeton-Illinois and Illini chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated their mutual 130th anniversary Friday with a luncheon at Lock 16 Cafe in La Salle.

The Princeton-Illinois and Illini chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated their mutual 130th anniversary Friday with a luncheon at Lock 16 Cafe in La Salle.

The two chapters are among the oldest in Illinois and the nation. Princeton-Illinois was chartered on April 13, 1896, as the 12th chapter in Illinois. Illini was chartered one month later on May 29, 1897, as the 13th chapter.

The chapters honored their organizing regents: Darlene Stevens Reeve, daughter of Justus Stevens, the first mayor of Princeton, and Phebe Anthony Sherwood of Ottawa.

State Regent Marria Blinn, Honorary State Regent Debra Coe, State Chaplain Debby Katzman and District II Director Laurie Perry attended the celebration.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The organization honors current military and veterans while fostering lifelong friendships.

Any woman age 18 and older may join by documenting her lineage to a man or woman who aided the cause of American Independence through military, civil or patriotic service.

For more information about local chapters, visit dar.org/membership.