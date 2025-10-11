Logan Abrams scores 5 consecutive TDs, Cary-Grove rolls to win against Crystal Lake South

Cary-Grove fullback Logan Abrams has regularly ran over, through and around opposing defenders over his first three years, but scoring on five consecutive possessions to open a game is a lot, even for a player of Abrams’ caliber.

Abrams did exactly that, scoring each of his team’s first five touchdowns Friday as the Trojans extended their win streak to five with a 56-13 victory over Crystal Lake South at Al Bohrer Field in Cary.

“Everything. Everything went well on offense, and defense set us up very nicely,” the 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior said after running for 87 yards on 11 attempts.

After scoring his fifth TD, Abrams recorded a sack on defense before watching the rest of the game from the sideline as the Trojans (5-2, 5-2 FVC) forced a running clock for the entire second half.

Abrams played a big role in the Trojans’ 2023 championship team as a sophomore, but perennial powerhouse Cary-Grove missed Abrams’ contributions in last year’s playoffs due to foot surgery as the team fell short of another state championship.

The Trojans continue to be at their best when they hand the ball to their leader, but Abrams is just grateful to be playing football again.

“It’s nice to be with the guys again. This is my team, and it’s really nice to just play with them again,” Abrams said. “I really missed it last year, a lot.”

Senior Elias Berthelsen also had a big night as he blocked a punt just as it came off the kicker’s foot and recovered the football. He later added interception, as well.

“I was just rushing, got my hands out, and then the ball landed in my arms,” Berthelsen said. “I was hoping to run it back.”

Cary-Grove cashed in both turnovers, however, with the same result as freshman Ty Tenopir ran in a pair of scores.

Unlike the Trojans, the Gators’ (1-6, 1-6) scores were in the air. Quarterback Michael Silvius completed touchdown passes of 32 and 24 yards to Noa Franch and Hector Del-Bosque, respectively.

“It was exciting. It was fun. I’m glad I got to play today,” Del-Bosque said.

Crystal Lake South coach Rob Fontana said he was looking for “guys who want to step up and play hard and continue to stay physical” against a difficult opponent.

“[C-G’s] a really good team, and they jumped on us early,” he said. “We had guys like Hector who ran the ball super hard for us, and continued to just grind it out.”

The Trojans also received highlight plays with Jason Ritter Jr.’s interception, Nate Jonas’s fumble recovery and Lance Moore’s 15-yard touchdown run.

“We’re continuing to improve every week, and I think the results are showing that as well,” C-G coach Brad Seaburg said. “Winning in our conference is nothing that should ever be taken for granted. Every team in our conference plays tough, and we’re just happy to get a win.”