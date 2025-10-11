Prairie Ridge’s Logan Thennes, Vincent Byk score 1st rushing TDs in win over Crystal Lake Central

Prairie Ridge‘s Logan Thennes scored his first receiving touchdown, a one-handed catch in the end zone right before half, in last week’s thrilling, one-point win over Huntley to help keep the Wolves perfect season alive.

The junior added his first career rushing TD Friday against Crystal Lake Central, a much more comfortable 35-14 victory for the undefeated Wolves (7-0, 7-0 FVC).

Sophomore Vincent Byk, making his first career start at fullback on Friday, also found the end zone for a Prairie Ridge team dealing with multiple injuries in the backfield.

It seemed no matter who ran the ball for the Wolves, they ran until they scored.

Senior QB Luke Vanderwiel continued his outstanding season, leading the team with 152 rushing yards and two scores, while Byk (87 yards) and Thennes (38) both did their part to bring Prairie Ridge closer to a 9-0 regular season.

Sophomores Sam Ramirez (32 yards) and John Harbin (40), who played on the Wolves’ last drive with the outcome in hand, also found plenty of running room.

Vincent Byk, Prairie Ridge (Alex Kantecki)

Byk, a starting linebacker, found out he was going to play fullback on Monday. He was eager to step into a role he played growing up.

“The O-line they did a great job, all the credit goes to them,” said Byk, who ran the ball 12 times, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt. “They were just building a wall and it was so nice to run behind them.

“I was happy to be back it at again. I just like running straight, just running people over.”

Byk’s 5-yard run with 1:44 remaining in the second quarter gave the Wolves a 21-7 lead heading into half. On the Wolves’ previous drive, it was Thennes who scored from 15 yards out to break a 7-all tie.

Injuries to starting wingback Jesse Kautz and fullback Jake Wagler meant there were opportunities for others to step up.

“We’ve been scrambling a bit, but that’s kind of our mentality is next man up,” said coach Mike Frericks, whose Wolves ran for 354 yards Friday. “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Thennes felt this year’s Wolves team may have been overlooked going into the season because of significant losses to graduation.

Prairie Ridge, the top-ranked Class 5A team in the Associated Press poll, can get to 9-0 with wins in the final two weeks against Dundee-Crown (3-4) and Crystal Lake South (1-6).

“We’re a brotherhood here. We always fight,” said Thennes, who added an interception right before halftime. “We just want to show these last weeks who we really are.”

Despite the final score, Crystal Lake Central (0-7, 0-7) did not appear intimidated early on by the Wolves, matching a Vanderwiel 6-yard TD run with a 4-yard run by senior Tyler Porter (29 yards rushing) on their first possession.

Central kicker Ignas Venslauskas and the Tigers then executed a perfect onside kick as Nick Zuehlke outmuscled Prairie Ridge for the ball. Central was able to drive the ball to Prairie Ridge’s 19, but a long throw from Aidan Niederkorn (13-of-27 passing, 141 yards, INT) to the end zone on fourth down to wide receiver Austin Pitchford fell incomplete as the ball bounced off his hands.

Abe Quinn added 49 yards rushing and made five catches for 43 yards. Kiran Pokharel ran in a 17-yard TD in the fourth quarter and finished with 50 yards on the ground. Parker Letak had 37 yards receiving and Ryan Reicher chipped in 32. Jackson Mason had one catch for 29 yards.

Porter got tackled to the ground on the Tigers’ second possession, left the game and did not return. Coach Matt MacCrindle said Porter was getting evaluated for a concussion.

“He’s our leader,” MacCrindle said. “He does a lot for us. He doesn’t come off the field. When the kids see that guy go down, it’s like, ‘What are we going to do now?’ He’s their dude.”

Despite their record, MacCrindle has seen signs of progress. The Tigers nearly upset Jacobs, which reached five wins Friday, last week.

“Lot of heart. We’re teaching them to fight, and they’re believing and they’re fighting,” MacCrindle said. “We’ve got nothing to fight for except ourselves right now.”