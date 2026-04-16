Granville travel agency wins All Star Award from MAST Travel Network

Experience Travel in Granville recently announced it was recognized as an All-Star Award recipient by the MAST Travel Network.

The award was presented at the MAST Awards Night celebration on Thursday, March 5, at Venuti’s, 2251 W. Lake St., Addison.

The award honors top-producing travel advisors who demonstrate industry expertise, sales performance and dedication to delivering clients outstanding travel experiences. MAST Travel Network provides members support, exclusive supplier partnerships, advanced tools and education and industry influence to deliver clients insider access, service and enhanced value.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and honored to receive this All-Star recognition!” Experience Travel owner and operator Sue Fiorentini said in a news release. “This incredible achievement wouldn’t be possible without the trust and loyalty of our amazing clients who let us be a part of their travel adventures. We’re beyond grateful for their continued support and the chance to create unforgettable journeys together. Plus, a huge thank you to all who send referrals our way—you’re the heart of our success, and we can’t wait to help even more people explore the world!”

The All Star Award also highlights Experience Travel’s commitment to personalized service, travel planning and partnerships in the global travel industry.

“Being part of the MAST Travel Network gives us powerful resources and connections that directly benefit our clients,” Fiorentini also said in the news release. “This award reflects not only our team’s dedication but also the incredible travelers we are fortunate to serve.”

Fiorentini and the Experience Travel travel specialist specialize in personalized travel planning to help clients create memorable and smooth journeys. The agency also provides tailored experiences, including vacations, cruises, group travel and adventures.