Mason Hill gets second chance, kicks game-winning field goal to send Hampshire past McHenry

Hampshire kicker Mason Hill stood on the sideline in the fourth quarter just waiting for one more chance.

Earlier in the game against McHenry, Hill kicked a 27-yard field, but he also missed an extra point, which left the host Whip-Purs down by one late in the game.

After a key defensive stop, the Whip-Purs drove 67 yards in 2 minutes, 20 seconds to give Hill the opportunity to win the game. And with three seconds remaining on the clock, the snap and hold were perfect, and Hill’s kick from 25 yards out sailed through the uprights as time expired to give Hampshire the 19-17 Fox Valley Conference win in Hampshire.

“Blessed to have the chance, ever since I started playing I’ve dreamed of kicking a game winner, and I am just happy to help the team and keep us rolling,” Hill said of his clutch kick.

The final drive for Hampshire (3-4, 3-4) was equally impressive.

Whip-Purs quarterback Tyler Lacke engineered a drive mixing the run and pass. Hampshire picked up a couple of first downs rushing, but it was Lacke’s passing that drove Hampshire. Lack was 3-of-5 passing on the final possession, guiding the Whips into field goal range.

“Our line did a great job all game, they created holes for the running backs and gave me time to pass, and on the last drive we just kept focusing on the next play,” said Lacke, who finished 8 of 15 for 85 yards through the air.

Hampshire’s defense also played a big part in the fourth quarter comeback. The Whips forced a McHenry punt for the fifth time of the game, and the last stop was the most valuable.

“It was a total team effort, and we stuck together all night, we did what we needed to do tonight,” said Jasper Hintz, who had three tackles for loss.

Hampshire’s defense was aggressive throughout the game, coming up with two sacks, five tackles for loss and recovering a fumble.

Hampshire took the early lead in the game with Knox Homola’s 2-yard TD run. In the second quarter, McHenry’s Jaiden Linderman kicked a 27-yard field goal and Hill answered with a 27-yard field goal of his own.

The Warriors took the momentum into halftime by blocking a punt deep in Hampshire territory. They capitalized on the good field position when Jeffry Schwab threw a 15-yard TD pass to Mick Reidy to make it 10-all at half.

In the third quarter, Hampshire’s Chris Whetstone found a hole and raced in for a 50-yard touchdown to make it 16-10 Hampshire. Minutes later, though, Schwab broke a tackle and sprinted down the sideline for a 72-yard TD run to put the Warriors up 17-16.

“There is no quit in our guys, we played really hard and Jeffry had that really nice run,” McHenry coach Colt Nero said. “it was nice to see things progress from practice into the game.”

Schwab led the Warriors (2-5, 2-5) with 58 rushing yards on six carries while going 4-of-6 passing with 41 yards and a touchdown.