Historical covers for April 13: World mourns death of FDR

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 13. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the polio vaccine’s arrival to the local and national mourning following the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1945: Morris Daily Herald

On April 13, 1945, the Morris Daily Herald featured a massive, somber headline: “WORLD MOURNS DEATH OF FDR.” The front page was dedicated almost entirely to the passing of the 32nd President, including a poignant center-page portrait. Amidst the national grief, the paper kept residents informed of local happenings, such as a devastating tornado in Quincy and progress reports from the Western Front as U.S. troops rolled toward Berlin.

1945: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

The April 13, 1945, edition of The DeKalb Daily Chronicle also focused on the transition of power, with the headline “HARRY S. TRUMAN ASSUMES POST OF PRESIDENT.” The page detailed the funeral train’s journey and Truman’s first acts in office. Locally, the paper noted that DeKalb stores would close to honor the late president. Even in a time of national crisis, local news remained vital, with reports on a clothing drive and a DeKalb school board election scheduled for the following day.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

The Streator Daily Times-Press used its boldest typeface for the headline “NATION MOURNS” on April 13, 1945. Below the national news, the front page highlighted the rapid movement of the war in Europe with the headline “YANK ARMY 45 MILES FROM BERLIN.” The edition balanced the weight of the presidency with local concerns, reporting on the $500,000 in property damage caused by a tornado in Quincy and an “Entire State of Illinois in Mourning” as schools and public offices closed their doors.

1955: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By April 13, 1955, the focus in Dixon had shifted to a breakthrough in public health. The Dixon Evening Telegraph led with “Lee County Ready for Vaccine,” reporting on the distribution of the Salk polio vaccine to local schoolchildren. The front page also tackled regional politics, including a warning that “Remapping Would Be Disastrous” for Lee County’s representation in the House, and a local legal update regarding the conviction of a Buda youth for murder.