Johnsburg beats Plano, Marengo blanks Harvard: Week 7 McHenry County roundup

Johnsburg 27, Plano 7: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Kishwaukee River Conference with a win over the Reapers. Johnsburg pulled away from Plano after holding a slim 3-0 lead after the first quarter. A 73-yard TD pass from quarterback Carter Block to Ryan Franze helped the Skyhawks break away.

Johnsburg travels to Woodstock in Week 8.

Marengo 49, Harvard 0: At Marengo, Sam Vandello threw four touchdowns as the Indians coasted to a KRC win against the Hornets, improving to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the KRC.

Vandello was 14-of-20 passing for 219 yards. Brady Kentgen had three catches for 85 yards and two TDs (46 and 27 yards), and Parker Mandelky added five for 52, including a 23-yard score. Hunter Muench had a 10-yard TD catch.

Marengo also scored on a 9-yard Logan Boley run and a pair of interception returns. Boley made an interception and scored from 15 yards, and Ryan Grismer picked off a pass and returned it 74 yards for a score.

Edward Rosales had 30 yards rushing and 19 yards receiving for Harvard (0-7, 0-5). Connor Firlick had three catches for 30 yards.

Marengo (6-1, 4-1) will be at Richmond-Burton in Week 8. Harvard hosts Plano.

Alden-Hebron 37, Harvest-Westminster 20: At Hebron, the Giants improved to 6-1 in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. Louie Bageanis ran for 191 yards on 13 attempts, including TD runs of 60 and 45 yards. Caleb Linneman, returning from injury, had eight carries for 73 yards and scores of 12 and 13 yards. Jack Stewart added a 2-yard TD run, while JP Stewart had 38 yards rushing and 41 yards passing. Fabian Carreno made one catch for 31 yards and hit a 37-yard field goal.

Marian Central 27, Christ the King 0: At Melrose Park, the Hurricanes picked up a shutout win in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game against the Gladiators. Marian (3-4, 2-3) will host St. Edward next week.