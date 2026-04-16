Mendota’s Veterans Park improvements coming by end of April

(File photo) The city of Mendota is working with members of the Mendota VFW Post 4079 and Mendota American Legion Post 540 for making upgrades at Veterans Park. (Tom Collins)

The city of Mendota is making upgrades to Veterans Park ahead of a busy outdoor event schedule.

Plans include the removal of a dead tree, the planting of new trees and updating benches at the park.

“Our goal is to potentially do it by the end of April because we have some major events coming up in May and June,” Project Director Annie Short said.

Short pointed to Wild Bill Days at the end of May and the Painted Wings and Wild Things in June as some of the major events.

“We want to get rid of that big tree that we’d put all the Christmas lights on because the back side is pretty much all dead,” she said. “The thought is to take down that tree and put up maybe three newer trees.”

Short said that Ekana Nursery is assisting with the planting decisions.

Upgrades are also coming to the benches at Veterans Park.

“We’re thinking about putting plaques that would say who donated in the past and then see if others want to donate,” she said. “If anyone wants to help or if you want to donate let us know.”

The city is working with VFW Post 4079 and American Legion Post 540 for the upgrades.