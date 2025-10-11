Burlington Central beats Huntley for 3rd straight victory

Burlington Central’s defense continued its outstanding run, holding Huntley to a single score in a 20-7 win on Rocket Hill in Burlington on Friday night.

Parker Auxier pulled in two of the Rockets’ three interceptions, and quarterback Landon Arnold accounted for three touchdowns in the Fox Valley Conference victory.

Central’s defense had allowed just 68 points in its first six games, tops in the FVC, and turned in another strong effort, holding the Red Raiders to 214 total yards.

“That’s a really good Huntley offense,” Central coach Brian Iossi said. “To hold them to seven, that’s just incredible. That was the test we needed. We needed to see a team like that threw. A heck of a job by our D.”

The Rockets’ third straight win moved them to 6-1, 6-1.

“For the first time in something like 20 years we’re 6-1,” Iossi said. “I don’t know what the number is. I’m sure I’ll find out this week.”

On the other side of the ball, Arnold threw touchdown passes of 31 and 10 yards to Christian Livingston and also ran for a score.

Auxier’s first interception and 50-yard return set up the Rockets’ first score, a 10-yard run by Arnold.

The first scoring pass to Livingston made it 13-0 in the second quarter.

The Red Raiders got on the scoreboard before halftime with a 2-yard TD run by Chase Hojnacki.

Livingston’s second touchdown represented the only scoring in the second half, but the Rockets chewed up the clock with long drives.

Arnold finished 9 of 18 for 113 yards and ran for 49 more. Huntley quarterback Malik Carter completed 22 of 38 passes for 161 yards.

Down two scores, Huntley drove inside Central’s 30-yard line on back-to-back possessions, but each time an interception ended the drive. After two straight 40-point games, the Rockets’ offense wasn’t quite as efficient but did enough to support the defense.

“It’s awesome to see the defense out there setting the tone,” Arnold said.

Central also had some late scoring chances, but a fumble recovered by Huntley’s Jonas Owens and a blocked field goal kept the Rockets off the scoreboard.

Arnold spread the ball around to five receivers, and six runners combined for 127 yards on the ground. Henry Deering added 36 yards on 11 carries. Livingston hauled in five receptions for 89 yards.

After the Rockets punted on their first possession, Auxier’s first interception set them up at the Huntley 27. Six plays later, Arnold ran around the left side to get Central on the scoreboard.