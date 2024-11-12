18-year-old motorcyclist killed crash near Fox Lake

An 18-year-old Indian Creek man was identified as the motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night near Fox Lake and Spring Grove, the McHenry County coroner said.

Alexander Russell died from his injuries after his motorcycle collided with a van, according to a McHenry County Coroner’s Office news release. An autopsy performed Tuesday found blunt force injuries to the head and chest as the cause of death.

A toxicology report is pending, according to the release. Neither driver was suspected of being impaired at the scene, the Fox Lake Police Department said in a separate news release.

The 6:13 p.m. Sunday crash occurred on Wilmot Road north of Route 173 near the Wisconsin border, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Ted Damos said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Suzuki motorcycle was southbound on Wilmot Road, cresting a hill when a Dodge van, traveling north, attempted to turn west into a driveway, according to a police news release. The motorcycle struck the front passenger corner of the van and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle. He landed in the grass on the side of the roadway.

When responders arrived to the scene, bystanders to the crash were performing CPR on the motorcycle driver, Damos said.

Both drivers, including the person other vehicle involved, were taken to Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital, Damos said. The driver of the second vehicle had injuries not believed to be life threatening, he said.

The other driver was identified in the release as a 41-year-old Lake Villa woman.

The Fox Lake Police Department was investigating the crash and called in the Lake County accident team for assistance, Damos said. Howell said charges are not expected to be filed in connection to the crash.

The coroner’s office is continuing to collaborate with the Fox Lake Police Department and Northwestern Medical McHenry Hospital during the investigation, according to the coroner’s news release.