18-year-old ID’d as motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash outside Fox Lake

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Fox Lake has died, said Sgt. Rich Howell of the Fox Lake Police Department.

The driver’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of relatives and further investigation, Howell said. A release Tuesday identified the driver as a 18-year-old man from Indian Creek.

The 6:13 p.m. Sunday crash occurred on Wilmot Road north of Route 173 near the Wisconsin border, according to Fox Lake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Ted Damos.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Suzuki motorcycle was southbound on Wilmot Road, cresting a hill when a Dodge van, traveling northbound, attempted to turn west into a driveway, according to a news release. The motorcycle struck the front passenger corner of the van and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle. He landed in the grass on the side of the roadway.

Neither driver was suspected of being impaired at the scene, the Fox Lake Police Department said in the release.

When responders arrived to the scene, bystanders to the crash were performing CPR on the motorcycle driver, Damos said.

Both drivers, including the person other vehicle involved, were taken to Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital, Damos said. The driver of the second vehicle had injuries not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

The other driver was identified in the release as a 41-year-old Lake Villa woman.

The Fox Lake Police Department was investigating the crash and called in the Lake County accident team for assistance, Damos said. Howell said charges are not expected to be filed in connection to the crash.

As the crash occurred on the McHenry County side of Fox Lake and the victim was taken to a McHenry hospital, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office also is investigating the death.