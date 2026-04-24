New boutique hotel opens in downtown Joliet

Kenny Banks talks with Jen Howard, president of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, while giving a tour through his boutique hotel, The Banks, in downtown Joliet on Thursday. April 23, 2026. (Bob Okon)

Downtown Joliet now has a boutique hotel, one designed to complement other historic venues available nearby for weddings and other gatherings.

Kenny Banks was joined by family, friends, city officials and business people on Thursday for a ribbon cutting at The Banks Bridal Suites and Lodging.

The former Stern Building, built in 1905 and a familiar site to downtown visitors, has been converted to a hotel designed especially for wedding parties but is available for other gatherings and travelers.

Located at 317 N. Chicago St., the building is across the street from the Will County Office Building.

People gather outside the front entrance to The Banks Bridal Suites & Lodging, a bouquet hotel that has opened in downtown Joliet on April 23, 2026. (Bob Okon)

It’s also within walking distance of the Rialto Square Theatre, Renaissance Center and Grand Ballroom at Joliet Union Station, a few of the venues from which Banks hopes to draw guests.

His hopes are high based on the impression the redesigned interior has had on people who have toured the building.

Banks mentioned his experience at a bridal expo held at the Renaissance Center, another historic downtown building and one designed by famed Chicago architect Daniel Burnham.

“We walked 10 brides over here from the expo,” he said. “Out of the 10, eight of them signed (for bookings). The other two are getting married outside the area.”

Furnishings are seen in a bedroom at The Banks Bridal Suites & Lodging, a bouquet hotel that has opened in downtown Joliet on April 23, 2026. (Bob Okon)

The first wedding party is booked for the hotel in June.

Fourteen others have been booked for 2027 so far.

Banks is counting on brides and others looking for a unique experience to fill the hotel.

Features include a wedding preparation area for the bride and a game room with pool table for the groom and guests.

A pool table is seen in a game room at The Banks Bridal Suites & Lodging, a bouquet hotel that has opened in downtown Joliet on April 23, 2026. (Bob Okon)

The building has nine suites, two in the basement level which still are under renovation.

Banks grew up in Joliet and Lockport.

He now lives in Houston and owns a construction company named Houston Kaco.

He travels between Texas and Joliet to be with family as well as to oversee progress at the building that now bears the family name.

Kenny Banks, who has opened The Banks Bridal Suites & Lodging in downtown Joliet, is seen during a tour on April 23, 2026. (Bob Okon)

“I’ve been on this journey for eight years,” he said.

He originally rented out the building for apartments before deciding roughly a year ago to develop a boutique hotel.

The Stern name formerly etched in stone on the building edifice has been replaced by Banks in honor of Kenny’s parents, the late John and Alla Mae Banks.

Banks spoke of his parents at the ribbon-cutting as well as key people who made the renovation of the building possible.

Furnishings are seen at The Banks Bridal Suites & Lodging, a bouquet hotel that has opened in downtown Joliet on April 23, 2026. (Bob Okon)

One is Johnathan Bailey, also a Joliet native who has gone on to develop a national reputation in design.

Bailey designed the suites for the hotel.

Thalia Duke of Joliet is project manager, overseeing the interior renovations.

“Every room is so different,” Duke noted while giving a tour of the building on Thursday.

Thalia Duke (right), project manager for The Banks Bridal Suites & Lodging in Joliet shows visitors rooms at the bouquet hotel during an opening ceremony on Thursday, April 23, 2026 (Bob Okon)

One thing that has stayed the same for the past 120 years is the wood in the interior, although it has been refurbished in many areas.

“It’s all original,” Duke said. “The floors are all original. The trim is all original.”

So are the stairs and doors.

“Your revitalization is just wonderful,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.