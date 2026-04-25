Ogle County high-speed chase ends in crash, one dead near Rochelle: Sheriff

A pursuit across Ogle County fields and through a waterway ended in a rollover crash Friday afternoon that killed one person and sent two others to a regional trauma center.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a vehicle carrying people wanted in multiple burglaries and on outstanding warrants, according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The driver did not yield, triggering a chase that stretched from Oregon toward Rochelle as deputies deployed tire-deflation devices multiple times, according to the release.

The driver swerved off the road to avoid the traps, driving through fields and across a waterway, the release said.

On state Route 38, just west of Rochelle, the vehicle entered a ditch, according to the release. The car overturned multiple times. One occupant was ejected and transported to Rochelle Community Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office has not released the person’s name pending notification of next of kin.

Two other occupants – a 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man – were airlifted to St. Anthony Medical Center with injuries.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the crash. The pursuit involved deputies from Ogle County, Rochelle police and fire, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Fire, Illinois State Police, and two helicopter services.