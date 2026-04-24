Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

AARP offers driver safety course for seniors at IVCC

Two-day class April 30-May 1 may qualify participants for insurance discount

Illinois Valley Community College's Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main Street

AARP will offer a driver safety refresher course April 30 - May 1 at Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Campus, designed to help drivers 50 and older maintain driving competency and stay safe on the road. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

AARP will offer a driver safety refresher course April 30 - May 1 at Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Campus, designed to help drivers 50 and older maintain driving competency and stay safe on the road.

Classes run 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days at the center, 321 Main St., Ottawa.

The course covers navigating age-related changes, reviewing driving strategies, understanding new vehicle technology and learning how aging affects driving ability.

Upon completion, participants receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company, which may qualify for a premium discount.

The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To register, call 815-224-0427.

OttawaMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.