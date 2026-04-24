AARP offers driver safety course for seniors at IVCC

AARP will offer a driver safety refresher course April 30 - May 1 at Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Campus, designed to help drivers 50 and older maintain driving competency and stay safe on the road. (Shaw Local News Network)

AARP will offer a driver safety refresher course April 30 - May 1 at Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Campus, designed to help drivers 50 and older maintain driving competency and stay safe on the road.

Classes run 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days at the center, 321 Main St., Ottawa.

The course covers navigating age-related changes, reviewing driving strategies, understanding new vehicle technology and learning how aging affects driving ability.

Upon completion, participants receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company, which may qualify for a premium discount.

The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To register, call 815-224-0427.