Minor injuries after early morning stabbing Friday in DeKalb

A person suffered minor injuries after they were cut by a knife during an incident outside 7/11 in DeKalb early Friday morning, Police Chief David Byrd said.

DeKalb police responded to a reported stabbing in the early morning hours before 3. a.m., he said.

“The victim and offender had a disagreement which led to a later altercation at which time the victim was cut with a knife,” Byrd said. “The victim and the offender did not know each other.”

Byrd said the person suffered a minor cut after they were “slashed.”

No arrests have been made as of about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators are still determining what may have caused the incident.