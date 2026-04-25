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Daily Chronicle

Minor injuries after early morning stabbing Friday in DeKalb

Police chief says person was cut by knife after ‘disagreement’

DeKalb Police Department squad car.

DeKalb Police Department squad car (Shaw Local News Network)

By Kelsey Rettke

A person suffered minor injuries after they were cut by a knife during an incident outside 7/11 in DeKalb early Friday morning, Police Chief David Byrd said.

DeKalb police responded to a reported stabbing in the early morning hours before 3. a.m., he said.

“The victim and offender had a disagreement which led to a later altercation at which time the victim was cut with a knife,” Byrd said. “The victim and the offender did not know each other.”

Byrd said the person suffered a minor cut after they were “slashed.”

No arrests have been made as of about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators are still determining what may have caused the incident.

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Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.