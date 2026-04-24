Historical covers for April 24: Gov. Edgar to inspect flood area

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 24. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the high-stakes drama of the courtroom and the front lines of World War II to the local resilience found during modern-day challenges.

1930: Morris Daily Herald

On April 24, 1930, the Morris Daily Herald focused on a sensational local legal battle with the banner headline: “Sexton Takes Stand at Trial.” The case involved the wife of a church sexton testifying in the trial of a minister. Beyond the courtroom, the paper reported on international unrest with “32 Slain, Many Injured as Riots in India Spread,” and notable social news, including the wedding of Mussolini’s daughter in Rome.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

By 1945, the front page was dominated by the closing chapters of World War II. The massive headline “PANIC REIGNS IN BERLIN” detailed the 3rd Army’s proximity to “Hitler’s Hideout” as Allied forces squeezed the German capital. Even amidst global warfare, the paper remained a source for local sacrifice, reporting that “Sgt. D. L. Moore Gives His Life on Okinawa,” noting he was the first Black soldier from Streator to die in the Pacific theater.

1993: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The April 24, 1993, edition of the Northwest Herald featured a mix of local tragedy and environmental crisis. The lead story, “Cumbee trial focuses on fireplace poker,” followed a high-profile murder case in McHenry County. Simultaneously, the community was battling nature, as seen in “Edgar to inspect flood area,” detailing the Governor’s visit to Fox River communities where rising water levels led to a massive demand for sump pumps.

2020: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The April 24, 2020, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle captured the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the headline “STAYING RESILIENT,” the front page featured local business owners adapting to stay-at-home orders. The edition served as a vital community resource during the lockdown, providing updates on “Kits available” for antibody testing and reporting on the “highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases” in the county.