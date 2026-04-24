Sterling city officials to host open house for Griswold, Woodburn road construction project

The city of Sterling is inviting residents to an open house for the upcoming road construction on Griswold Avenue, Woodburn Avenue and the surrounding neighborhood.

The event will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Sterling’s Council Chambers, 212 Third Ave., Sterling.

The project engineer, a representative of the contractor, and city staff will be available. Engineers will be available to explain the project scope, timeline, potential impacts, and answer questions.

Drop in at any point during the open house to ask questions, see the plans, or share any concerns.