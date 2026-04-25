Mendota man charged with Class X felony in Friday shooting

Mendota police have made an arrest in the Friday morning shooting of an unidentified man. Police say the man has been treated and released.

Armaun R. Williams, 28, of Mendota has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation, Mendota police said in a news release issued late Friday afternoon.

Williams is currently awaiting transport to the La Salle County Jail to await a possible detention hearing on Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Early Monday, police were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. to a disturbance at a residence located at 111 S. 13th Ave., Mendota.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. Officers immediately rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information indicated the incident involved a dispute between individuals known to one another, police said. A firearm was discharged during the incident. Officers secured the scene and detained an involved individual without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Mendota Police Department at 815-539-9331.