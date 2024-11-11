Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash Sunday near Wisconsin border

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Fox Lake was taken to Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the Fox Lake Fire Protection District.

Emergency responders were called about 6:13 p.m. to Wilmot Road north of Route 173 near the Wisconsin border, for a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Battalion Chief Ted Damos. The motorcycle driver was ejected from the bike and into the west ditch.

When responders arrived, CPR was in progress by bystanders. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital by a Spring Grove Fire Protection District ambulance, that also responded to the scene, Damos said. He did not know if the driver was then flown by air ambulance to a Level 1 trauma center or the driver’s current condition.

The driver of the second vehicle also was taken to Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Damos said.

The Fox Lake Police Department was investigating at the scene and called in the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Accident Team for assistance, Damos said.