Sauk Valley Week 1 IHSA football previews

Big Northern Conference

Byron at Rock Falls

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

About the Tigers: Coming off a 10-1 season and undefeated league run, the defending conference champions feature running back Caden Considine and quarterback Andrew Talbert among their key returning players. Byron won the matchup 56-7 last season. Getting the season started, Byron gains an extra day ahead of a big Week 2 matchup hosting Dixon.

About the Rockets: The Dave Chavira era gets underway as the 1994 Rock Falls graduate takes over a program looking to right the ship. He hopes to rebuild the program’s foundation from the ground up and have a new look in every phase of the game. With just five wins in the last six seasons, staying competitive in the BNC would be a step in the right direction.

Friday Night Drive pick: Byron

Dixon at Rockford Lutheran

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: Coming off a 7-1 runner-up finish in the conference, Dixon will turn to a new quarterback after the graduation of Cullen Shaner. Back to lead the backfield is Landon Knigge after rushing for over 1,000 yards last season, though he is coming off a recovery from a torn meniscus suffered in May. Dixon averaged 45 points a game last season and looks to be strong in the trenches again this season. Senior linebacker Jake Whelan looks to lead the defense after he was second on the team in tackles last season.

About the Crusaders: They were 6-3 in the BNC last season and have a new coach in Don Lee. They have made the playoffs the last three seasons. Dixon won last year’s matchup 56-13. Lutheran has not beaten Dixon since 2020.

FND pick: Dixon

Oregon at Genoa-Kingston

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Cooper Johnson is poised for a big season as both a running back and defensive back. Coach Broc Kundert said he expects him to be one of the best players in the BNC. In the battle of ground-oriented teams, the Hawks have a lot of carriers with Johnson, Keaton Salsbury, Jakob Moser and Jakobi Donegan. The Hawks have made two straight playoff appearances but were bounced in the first round both times. The 2023 appearance was their first since 2014, which was also the last time they got past the first round.

About the Cogs: Oregon took a 3-0 win last year over the Cogs, and both teams ended up 5-4 in the regular season and lost their respective playoff openers. G-K coach Cam Davekos said he looks at Week 1 as a good playoff outlook game and puts more of a heavy weight on it for its ability to set the tone for the season. And he said, facing Oregon just adds to that. Cody Cravatta and Jaiden Lee spent the offseason locked in a battle for the quarterback spot. Davekos said he has decided on a starter, but didn’t want to reveal it publicly before the game. Both Cravatta and Lee will still have an impact on the field for the Cogs regardless of who is named quarterback. Cravatta is a strong linebacker, while Lee could see some carries.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Northwest Upstate Illini

Lena-Winslow at Forreston

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: The two-time defending state runner-ups in Class 1A return a potent backfield in Alec Schlichting, Aiden Wild and Koby Kearns. Schlichting and Wild combined for over 3,330 yards rushing with 49 touchdowns. L-W remains the team to beat in the conference and won last year’s matchup with Forreston 58-30.

About the Cardinals: It was a rare down year for Forreston after finishing 2-7 last season, its first losing campaign since 2009. Coach Keynon Janicke said the team is motivated to show last season was not the norm as it returns 10 starters on offense and eight on defense.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow

Fulton at Eastland-Pearl City

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steamers: Coming off a 4-5 season and just missing an eighth straight playoff appearance, Fulton looks to have a mix of veterans and youth this season. Braedon Meyers stepped up late at QB last season the last three games, throwing for over 600 yards and 11 TDs. The Steamers return seven starters on offense and six on defense.

About the Wildcatz: They took third in the conference last year and had their best season since they went 12-1 in 2018. They lost all-conference quarterback and utility player Adam Awender to graduation, but return a number of senior standouts, including Zy Haverland (TE/OLB) and Draven Zier (RB/DB). E-PC won last year’s matchup 46-22.

FND pick: E-PC

Morrison at Galena

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Now in their second year in the conference, Morrison is looking for better results after going 2-6 in the league last season. Morrison returns a speedy backfield led by state track champions Brady Anderson and Levi Milder, along with a returning second-team all-NUIC linebacker in Noah Robbins.

About the Pirates: The Pirates reached the playoffs for the first time since 2021 last season and finished 4-4 in the conference. First-team all-NUIC receiver Owen Hefel and QB/defensive back Roman Romer are among Galena’s top returning players. They won last year’s matchup 34-9.

FND pick: Galena

Three Rivers Rock

Princeton at Newman

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: The Tigers enter the season with a chip on their shoulders, having seen their streak of six straight conference championships snapped last year and falling in the 3A quarterfinals for the fourth straight year. They are reloading for another deep run behind senior captains Rhett Pearson and Owen Hartman, who anchor the offensive and defensive lines with QB Gavin Lanham and RBs Casey Etheridge and Common Green returning in the backfield. Lanham has gained the QB1 role after shining under pressure in last year’s quarterfinal. Etheridge rushed for 1,706 yards and 25 TDs last year and is on target to become the all-time leading rusher in Bureau County. Coach Ryan Pearson has focused the summer and preseason on the Comets, knowing it’s going to “be a tough game going to their place.” ... The Tigers have won five straight meetings over the Comets and own a 10-7 series edge.

About the Comets: The Comets are the defending conference champions in the Three Rivers Rock and are strongly favored to repeat. The Comets have seven returning seniors “that played a ton,” coach Mike LeMay said, including a lot of experience on the line, plus a strong core of juniors who saw action as sophomores. Senior Evan Bushman returns for his third year at QB, having thrown for just over 1,000 yards in each year. The Comets have picked up speedster Rylan Alvarado, a transfer from Morrison, who led off Class 1A state track titles in the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays.

FND pick: Princeton

Nonconference

Sterling at Metamora

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Warriors: They will look for new players to step up on offense after the graduation of QB Drew Nettleton and his top wide receiver and playmaker, Kaedon Phillips. Quincy Maas returns after being the team’s second-leading WR last season, and senior kicker Ryan Gebhardt should be a reliable weapon on special teams after setting the team’s career field goal record.

Senior DE/RB Wyatt Cassens returns after leading the team with 3.5 sacks last season. Deseo Ibarra-Castillo also returns for his sophomore season after 41 tackles last year for a defense that allowed 14 points or fewer in five games. Coach Jon Schlemmer also listed junior lineman AJ Coleman among his top returning players.

Sterling went 5-5 last season and reached the playoffs 10 straight times.

About the Redbirds: They won last year’s matchup with Sterling 28-9 to open the season before finishing 7-4. They’ve made the playoffs four straight years in Class 5A. They led Sterling 21-9 at halftime and held the Warriors to 55 yards rushing last season.

FND pick: Metamora

Kewanee at Erie-Prophetstown

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Boilermakers: They were 3-2 in the league last season and opened the year with a 13-6 loss at home to E-P. They finished 5-5 last season and made the playoffs for a second straight year and six out of the last eight campaigns. Kewanee looks to have a younger team this season after losing several all-conference seniors.

About the Panthers: They return experience and a talented veteran core from last year’s 5-5 team, according to coach Tyler Whitebread. Keegan Winckler is a senior quarterback and returns a pair of playmakers at receiver in Gaven Adams and Connor Keegan. They are looking to continue to progress after making the playoffs last season for the second time in a decade. Tristan Hovey and Max Milem look to lead the backfield this season.

FND pick: E-P

Bureau Valley at St. Bede

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: The Pat Elder era is underway at Bureau Valley, where the highly successful veteran coach has taken over as Storm coach. He has led three previous schools (Sherrard, Richmond-Burton, Ridgewood) to 18 playoff appearances in 23 years. BV has not made the playoffs since 2016, with a pair of close calls the last two years with 4-5 campaigns under former coach Mat Pistole. Junior Dane Stewart (RB/LB) is expected to make a big impact with a cast of returning players in seniors Tyce Barkman (RB/LB), Jacob Bolin (OL/DL), Brandon Carrington (WR/DB) and juniors Blake Foster (WR/DB) and Tucker Shane (RB/DB).

About the Bruins: The Bruins also have a new head coach as former assistant coach Jack Brady, an SBA alum and former Bruins quarterback, takes over. The new Bruins coach returns several key players from last year’s 2-7 squad, including seniors Gino Ferrari (QB/DB), who threw for 731 yards and five touchdowns last season, Carson Riva (WR/DB), AJ Hermes (WR/DB), Trajon Raffety (TE/LB), Jose De La Torre (WR/DB) and Weston Heersink (OL/DL), as well as juniors Landon Marquez (RB/LB), who rushed for 742 yards and six touchdowns on 164 carries in 2024, and Demian Baker (OL/DL). The Bruins won the final meeting between the two Three Rivers Conference rivals 31-20 at St. Bede in 2022.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

I8FA

Milledgeville at Amboy co-op

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Missiles: Milledgeville went 11-2 last season, finishing as runner-up in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. Karter Livengood is moving to the offensive and defensive line after playing running back and quarterback last fall. Sophomore Kyson Francis will play quarterback, while Spencer Nye (RB/LB), Konner Johnson (RB/TE/LB) and Evan Schenck (TE/DB) also will be key players for Milledgeville.

About the Clippers: Amboy has won the last two Illinois 8-Man Football Association state titles, including a 42-14 victory over Milledgeville in last year’s championship game. The Clippers are 35-4 over the last three seasons. Amboy only returns three offensive starters and four defensive starters. RB/LB Jose Lopez, TE/DL Evan Flanagan, OL/DL Trevor Stenzal, WR/DB Cody Winn, TE/DL Ryan McNinch and RB/DB Colt McCoy are returners expected to contribute. The Clippers also will get a boost from players coming up from a JV team that went undefeated last year.

FND pick: Amboy co-op

West Carroll at West Central

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: They had a successful first season in 8-man last season after snapping a 24-game losing streak and finishing 8-3, reaching the second round of the playoffs. Coach Abelardo Sustaita is looking for the team to take the next step this season and be more competitive with the top teams in the league. “This next group coming in, they believe,” he said. “We’re going to be a little bit smaller, but we’re quicker, we’re faster, and [the kids] understand the game now.”

About the Heat: They started 6-0 last season before dropping their last four games, including a 54-0 loss to Amboy in the first round of the playoffs. They went 13-0 and won the I8FA title in 2022 before a 3-6 season the following year.

FND pick: West Carroll

Bushnell-Prairie City at Polo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: They went 3-6 last season with wins over Peoria Heights, West Prairie/Southeastern and Galva. They closed the season with a 64-6 loss to Amboy. They last faced Polo in 2022, losing 48-6.

About the Marcos: They are perennial state contenders and will look for new senior leaders to step up this season. Following the graduation of all-state quarterback/defensive back Gus Mumford, Polo will turn to JT Stephenson, who was also in the mix behind center last season.

FND pick: Polo

Ashton-Franklin Center at West Prairie/Southeastern

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: First-year coach Josh Stone, a 1997 Oregon High School grad, is encouraged by an increase in numbers this season after going 0-9 last year. Despite having just a dozen players last season, the team battled its way through the schedule and had a couple of games decided by one score. “We’ve got kids that are bigger, faster, stronger this year,” Stone said, “and they want to go out there and prove that they’re better than what they showed on the field last year.”

About the Cyclones: They started 0-6 last season before beating Galva and Peoria Heights (twice). They put up over 60 points in two of their last three games, including a 64-6 win to close the season.

FND pick: West Prairie/Southeastern