Taking a look at the IHSA first-round football matchups in the Suburban Life Area

Here are the first-round matchups for each Suburban Life area team.

Class 8A

No. 25 Curie (5-4) at No. 8 Glenbard East (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Condors: Talk about a bounce-back season — Curie struggled through an 0-9 season a year ago and owned a 2-4 mark after six weeks this season before earning three straight victories over Mather (30-0), Lake View (24-12), and Urban Prep/Bronzeville (30-0) to secure a playoff berth for the first time in six seasons. The Condors are led by senior QB/S Dennis Calloway, senior RBs Antonio Henry, Eduardo Seija, senior WR/CB Jamari Giles, junior WR/CB Markeith Taylor, and junior OLB Saquan Commings. “Their ground attack and play action are definitely cause for concern,” Rams coach John Walters said. “Defensively, they like to attack teams and be physical in the box.” Curie is making its 24th playoff appearance and first since 2019. The Condors own a 2-23 postseason record.

About Glenbard East: Since their 45-20 loss to unbeaten West Aurora in Week 2, the Rams have averaged 47 points per contest during their seven-game winning streak. “We’ve been really consistent on offense this season,” Walters said. “The last seven games, we have averaged six touchdowns per game. Creating explosive plays continues to spur the offense.” Glenbard’s offense is paced by multipurpose threat Amonte Cook, who has 44 receptions for 853 yards and 12 TDs, 17 carries for 173 yards and four TDs, two punt returns for TDs and two kickoff returns for TDs. Senior WR Chris Renford has 41 catches for 801 yards and 11 TDs, while junior QB Michael Nee has completed 125-of-176 passes for 2,206 yards and 26 TDs with four interceptions. Senior safety Stevyn Fox has recorded 121 tackles and four sacks. “Our defense has come on the last three weeks — creating turnovers and playing the physical style of Ram football we are accustomed to,” Walters said. Last year’s trip to the 7A quarterfinals should help this group despite the climb to 8A. “Our kids know what it takes to make a run,” Walters said. “They saw it last year. They will be a little more battle-tested this season. Going up in class is a huge challenge.” Glenbard East is making its seventh playoff appearance and sixth consecutive postseason trip. The Rams, who own a 6-6 postseason record, advanced to the 7A quarterfinals last season before losing to Normal Community.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 24 Sandburg (5-4) at No. 9 Stevenson (8-1)

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard East

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

No. 31 Joliet West (5-4) at No. 2 Lyons Township (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Joliet West heads into the playoffs with a little bit of momentum, especially on defense where it has allowed only 34 points over its past five games, a string that includes three shutouts. The Tigers are going to need to rely heavily on that defense moving forward as the level of competition amps up severely in their opening playoff game. Joliet West has played just three playoff-bound opponents all season, winning only one over Shepard in Week 1. QB Antoine Brooks has been a viable weapon for Joliet West, but he’ll have to maximize his run/pass skills to keep the Tigers in the hunt.

About the Lions: The Lions, emerging as outright champions of the West Suburban Silver for the first time since 1987, are one of 21 unbeaten teams statewide going into the playoffs. It is Lyons’ first 9-0 regular season since 1943. The Lions are making their fourth straight playoff appearance under fifth-year coach Jon Beutjer, reaching the second round in 2023 and quarterfinals in 2022. Lyons boasts four wins over playoff teams, including road wins at Wheaton Warrenville South, Downers Grove North and York, the latter two in back-to-back weeks in Week 7 and Week 8. Senior wide receiver Travis Stamm, an Illinois State recruit, broke the Lyons career receptions record midway through this season and Dom Pisciotti has emerged as a solid quarterback in his first season as starter. Lead back Danny Carroll, who missed the playoffs last season with a sprained MCL suffered in a Week 8 loss to York, has returned to rush for 1,000 yards this season. A stalwart defense has allowed one score or fewer in four of Lyons’ nine games, including wins over York and Glenbard West.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 18 Plainfield South (7-2) at No. 15 Downers Grove South (7-2).

FND Pick: Lyons

No. 18 Plainfield South (7-2) at No. 15 Downers Grove South (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cougars: Plainfield South has been rather dominant for most of the season, particularly on defense, but the fact remains the Cougars played one of the lightest schedules among teams that qualified for the postseason. The Cougars beat just one playoff qualifier, Joliet West (5-4), and its two losses came to teams that did not make the postseason field. That all being said, if Plainfield South can bring the kind of defensive intensity that has allowed just 30 points over the last six weeks of the season, all those things might not matter.

About Downers Grove South: The Mustangs are making their fifth consecutive playoff appearance, their seven wins the most in the regular season since their 2011 Class 8A quarterfinal team. That is also Downers Grove South’s last playoff win. The Mustangs are 0-6 in the first round in their last six appearances. Downers Grove South won its third consecutive West Suburban Gold title this year, finishing the regular season on a six-game winning streak – all league games. Downers Grove South was shut out by crosstown rival Downers Grove North in Week 2, but has averaged nearly 35 points in its other eight games. Keon Maggitt is a dynamic playmaker for quarterback Dominic West, who came off the bench in Week 4 to lead the Mustangs to a come-from-behind win over Willowbrook and has been there ever since. Kayden Smith is another player to watch.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 31 Joliet West (5-4) and No. 2 Lyons Township (9-0).

FND Pick: Downers Grove South

No. 19 Edwardsville (6-3) at No. 14 York (7-2)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About Edwardsville: The Tigers finished second to East St. Louis in the Southwestern Conference, pushing the Flyers in a 14-7 Week 8 loss. This is a rematch of last year’s Class 8A quarterfinal won by York 36-29. The Tigers have made 13 consecutive playoff appearances. Edwardsville’s other losses were to Lawrence Central (Ind.) in Week 2 and to DeSmet Jesuit (Mo.) in Week 9. Five of Edwardsville’s nine games came against teams with winning records. Senior defensive lineman Iose Epenesa, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound Iowa recruit, is the No. 1 prospect in Illinois’ Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Edwardsville has reached at least the quarterfinals of the playoffs six times since 2012 and has not missed the playoffs since 2010. First-year coach Kelsey Pickering was previously the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for 15 seasons.

About York: The Dukes, who reached the Class 8A semifinals the last two seasons, are back in the playoffs for the fourth straight season under first-year coach and former defensive coordinator Don Gelsomino. It’s York’s best sustained playoff run since making five consecutive appearances from 2004-08. York started the season 5-0 before losses to Downers Grove North and Lyons in which its offense managed a combined 21 points (as opposed to 266 in its six wins). Notre Dame recruit Joe Reiff, a senior two-way lineman, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2025. Bruno Massel is a dual-threat quarterback with track speed and Jimmy Conners is a two-way standout at linebacker and running back.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 30 Waubonsie Valley (5-4) at No. 3 Oswego (9-0).

FND Pick: Edwardsville

Class 7A

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Wheaton Warrenville South: The Tigers are in the playoffs for the third time in four postseasons, on each occasion with a 5-4 regular season record. WW South, one of four playoff teams from the DuKane Conference, seeks its first postseason win since back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in 2017-18. A challenging schedule featured five playoff teams; a win over Glenbard South in Week 1 was WW South’s lone victory in that group. NIU recruit and defending 300-meter hurdles state champion Amari Williams is the top target for third-year starting QB Luca Carbonaro. Owen Yorke has emerged as a breakout standout at running back, topping 200 yards against both Glenbard South and Lake Park. The Tigers can put up points, with 31 or more points in six of their nine games, including two of their losses, to St Charles North and Geneva.

About Downers Grove North: The Trojans, Class 7A runners-up in 2023, look to be one of the top 7A contenders again with Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu at quarterback and a rock-solid defense that held six opponents to zero or seven points. Lansu, a second-year starter and one of the state’s top quarterbacks, returned from an injury suffered in a Week 7 loss to Lyons to throw for 369 yards and three TDs with one rushing TD in Friday’s win over Hinsdale Central. Downers Grove North’s 6-0 start was its best since 2003. Jake Gregorio, the leading tackler from last year’s team, and Joe Edwards are ringleaders of the defense with receiver Oliver Thulin among those to watch offensively.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 21 Brother Rice (6-3) at No. 12 Fenwick (7-2)

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

No. 21 Brother Rice (6-3) at No. 12 Fenwick (7-2)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Triton College

About Brother Rice: Despite some tough losses to start the season, the Crusaders have won five straight games to secure their sixth straight playoff berth. The program has made the playoffs in all three years of coach Casey Quedenfeld’s tenure. Brother Rice was ranked No. 8 in 7A in the latest AP poll. All three of the Crusaders’ losses have come against ranked teams in late-game scenarios. Brother Rice lost to 8A No. 5 Marist in overtime, to 7A No. 6 St. Rita in the last couple minutes and to 8A No. 6 Loyola with a chance to tie the game on the last play. They beat 7A No. 1 Mount Carmel and 4A No. 5 St. Laurence. Brother Rice has one of the top defenses in the CCL/ESCC. Senior linebacker Christian Pierce is a Division I prospect while senior defensive lineman Charlie Stec and senior safety Conner Stack both provide strong experience. Junior defensive tackle King Liggins and sophomore defensive tackle Brayden Parks have both earned Division I interest as well.

About Fenwick: The Friars are back in the playoffs after just missing out last season at 4-5. They have qualified for the postseason in four of their last five chances, winning the 5A state championship in 2021. Fenwick was ranked No. 5 in the latest 6A AP poll. The Friars have hung on well throughout one of the toughest schedules in the CCL/ESCC. Their lone losses came against 5A No. 3 Joliet Catholic and 7A No. 1 Mount Carmel. Fenwick has beaten 3A No. 3 Montini along with 4A No. 5 St. Laurence and receiving votes in 5A Benet. Senior edge rusher and Auburn commit Nate Marshall is one of the top pass rushers in the nation. He leads a defense that includes senior linebacker Jack Paris and junior safety Tommy Theis, who’ve helped Fenwick’s defense limit opponents to 13 points per game. The Friars won the White division outright, their first division crown since 2021.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 28 Wheaton Warrenville South (5-4) at No. 5 Downers Grove North (8-1).

FND Pick: Brother Rice

No. 26 Willowbrook (6-3) at No. 7 Hononegah (8-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Willowbrook: The Warriors are making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance. Willowbrook has won at least one game in six of its previous seven appearances, reaching the quarterfinals five times. Willowbrook is riding a five-game winning streak after starting the season 1-3, averaging 42.8 points in those five wins. All five of those wins came against clubs that finished below .500. KJ Rhodes is the top target for junior QB Jahonise Reed.

About Hononegah: Hononegah won the NIC-10 conference. Its only loss came when the Indians had to forfeit their Week 3 win over Harlem for using an ineligible player. This is a rematch of a second-round playoff game last year, a game in which Hononegah beat Willowbrook 44-0 before losing to Batavia in a Class 7A quarterfinal. Kurt Smith is a three-year starter at middle linebacker for the Indians and also their leading rusher at near 1,000 yards.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 23 Rockford Guilford (6-3) at No. 10 St. Rita (7-2).

FND Pick: Hononegah

Class 6A

No. 14 Glenbard South (6-3) at No. 3 Kankakee (8-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Raiders: The Raiders are making their 13th consecutive playoff appearance, with a wrinkle. Glenbard South appealed to “play up” in Class 6A after being part of the Class 5A bracket in every postseason since 2015. Glenbard South steamrolled its way into the playoffs with last weekend’s 62-0 victory over Larkin. Freshman tailback Elijah Donahue scored on a 53-yard punt return, junior WR Jonny Baldauf added a 9-yard TD run and junior backup quarterback Frankie Cassata tossed a 27-yard TD pass to 6-foot-4 junior WR Henry Riley. The youthful Raiders are led by sophomore quarterback Tommy Bauman, while junior DB Jonathan Davis, Baldauf, Donahue and Riley form the nucleus for a bright future. Senior RB Devontae Clark leads the team in rushing and has scored 15 touchdowns. The Raiders average 37 points per game but will be tested by a Kankakee defense that allows a 6A-best 8 points per contest. “We suffered a big loss with the Week 5 injury to our middle linebacker, Zach Hyzy, who is a three-year starter,” Raiders coach Ryan Crissey said. “Zach was one of our top leaders and tacklers.”

About Kankakee: The Kays are champions of the Southland Conference, beating Crete-Monee 56-14 in Week 9 for the title. Since a Week 1 loss to Nazareth (37-30), Kankakee has won eight in a row by a combined margin of 368-40. The Kays reached the Class 6A quarterfinals last year, losing to East St. Louis, and was the 2021 Class 6A state runner-up. In addition to its ball-hawking defense, Kankakee possesses a prolific offense that features athletic sophomore quarterback Phillip Turner (12 TD passes, 7 TD runs). The Kays like to spread the field with receivers Keyandre White, Ezekiel Sherrod, Cedric Terrell (8 TDs), Justin Davidson and senior leader James Stampley (60.2 yards receiving per game, 42-yard rushing average, 12 TDs). Kankakee capped its regular season with last weekend’s 56-14 victory over Crete-Monee. “We are facing a very athletic, fast, and well-coached team,” Crissey said. “They play a physical brand of defense.” Senior ends Elijah Faulkner (7 sacks), Mike Washington (7 sacks) and middle linebacker Kennyan Chandler (5.2 tackles per game) anchor a stingy defense.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 11 Lemont (6-3) at No. 6 Bloomington (7-2).

FND Pick: Kankakee

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

No. 11 Lemont (6-3) at No. 6 Bloomington (7-2)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About Lemont: Lemont capped the regular season and claimed a conference championship in a wild 43-42 win over Hillcrest in Week 9. Sophomore QB Mike Preuss has progressed over the course of the season and uses a number of players – including WRs Cole Johnson and Donovan Moleski – to engineer the offense. Lemont’s season has taken a dramatic turn since back-to-back losses to Libertyville and Geneva left it 0-2, and the three losses Lemont has taken this season (the third was to Richards) have been delivered by teams that have combined for a 24-3 record.

About the Purple Raiders: Bloomington took a dramatic step forward this season, particularly on offense. The Purple Raiders started 5-0, scoring 40-plus points in each of the wins, including an 84-point output in one. Most of the damage seems to be done with a lethal combination of QB AJ Codron and WR Keyontae Hamilton, but RB Aareion Jones also is a player who must be dealt with by opposing defenses.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 14 Glenbard South (6-3) at No. 3 Kankakee (8-1)

FND pick: Lemont

- Steve Soucie

Class 5A

No. 13 Sterling (5-4) at No. 4 St. Francis (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Sterling: The Golden Warriors entered the season with a young team, especially in the trenches, and managed to make the playoffs for the 10th straight year. Sterling is coming off a 45-31 loss to Moline (7-2) on Friday. Two of its other three losses came to playoff teams in Metamora (6-3) in Week 1, 28-9, and Quincy (9-0) 63-6 in Week 7. They lost 17-0 to Niles Notre Dame in Week 2. Sterling beat one playoff team this season in Geneseo (5-4), a 13-6 victory in Week 6. The Golden Warriors made the playoffs at 4-5 last season, beating No. 1 seed Chicago Payton 50-0 as a No. 16 seed before losing in the second round. They are led by senior quarterback Drew Nettleton, who has thrown for 1,406 yards (61.3% completion rate) and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions. Leading slot receiver/cornerback/punt returner Kaedon Phillips has had a highlight-filled senior campaign, tallying 576 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 catches this season. Phillips had two punt return touchdowns and a rushing score in a 27-26 win over United Township (4-5) this season.

About St. Francis: After back-to-back semifinal appearances, the Spartans are back in the playoffs with a younger lineup this season. The team has now reached the postseason for six straight seasons. St. Francis was voted No. 5 in the latest AP 5A ranking. The Spartans have been battle-tested with a tough CCL/ESCC schedule. They earned wins over 8A No. 6 Loyola in Week 3, 4A No. 8 DePaul Prep and 5A No. 1 Nazareth and dropped games to 7A No. 6 St. Rita, receiving votes in 5A Providence. St. Francis’ offense features plenty of potent weapons. It is highlighted by junior quarterback Brady Palmer, who threw for four TDs in the 39-36 win over Nazareth, senior running back Ty Ransom, senior wide receiver and Illinois State commit Ian Willis, junior wideout Zach Washington and junior tight end Gavin Mueller. Senior defensive back Seth Valeri is one of the Spartans’ top defensive players. The Spartans earned a share of the Green title with their win over Nazareth on Friday.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 12 Chicago Goode (5-4) at No. 5 Prairie Ridge (7-2)

FND Pick: St. Francis

No. 14 Payton (5-4) at No. 3 Nazareth (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Payton: The Grizzlies return to the playoffs for a 13th straight season. They’ll try to get back on the winning side after losing as the No. 1 seed to Sterling last season in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Payton has won one playoff game during that span in the first round of the 2022 5A playoffs. After starting the season 2-0, the Grizzlies have hovered around .500 for much of the season. They lost to Lane Tech (3-6) and Lincoln Park (8-1), respectively, to end the regular season. Payton averaged 21.6 points per game, scoring 20 or more points six times this season. The Grizzlies held opponents to an average of 13.9 points per game. They had three shutouts.

About Nazareth: There were no last-minute heroics for the Roadrunners this time around as they kept the second-longest playoff streak in the CCL/ESCC alive, qualifying each year since 2013. The team will try to win its third straight 5A state championship after starting 2-4 in 2021 and 0-4 last season and going on to win two titles. Nazareth was the No. 1 ranked team in the latest 5A AP poll. The Roadrunners’ two losses came to Mount Carmel and St Francis. Senior quarterback Logan Malachuk leads a dynamic offense that’s scored an average of 34 points per game, only scoring less than 33 points in a game once. His top targets include senior James Penley and junior Trenton Walker. Senior pass rusher and Stanford commit Gabe Kaminski and junior linebacker Lesroy Tittle are key leaders for a defense that’s made plays throughout the season. The Roadrunners earned a share of the Green title.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 11 Freeport (5-4) at No. 6 Woodstock North (7-2).

FND Pick: Nazareth

No. 10 Perspectives Leadership (5-4) at No. 7 Benet (6-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Following a 3-6 campaign a year ago and a 1-3 start this season, the Warriors won four of their last five, capped by a playoff-clinching, 34-19 victory over Hubbard last weekend. Chicago Prospectives has scored 170 points (18.9 average) while allowing 167 points (18.5 average). The Warriors are led by junior RB Dayquan Bell and LBs Dillon Earles, Deandre Thomas and Jovon Pitts. Perspectives losses came against Bulls College Prep (5-4), Whitney Young (9-0), Dyett (7-2) and King (6-3). The offense averaged 15.1 points per game while the defense gave up an average of 16.4 points per game.

About Benet: After just missing the playoffs at 4-5 the last three seasons, the Redwings are finally back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Benet punched its first ticket to the playoffs in six seasons thanks to last weekend’s 31-24 victory over DePaul Prep. Junior LB Jack Clevenger returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown, while senior QB Ryan Kubacki, Jr. connected with WR Luke Doyle on an 80-yard TD pass. Other leaders for Benet include RB Joe Salvino, sophomore WR Luca Diomede, senior LB Declan Walsh, defensive end Joe Rodi, and sophomore LB Colin Ryan. Benet’s six wins are the most it has earned since the 2019 season, the last year of eight straight postseason appearances for the program. Benet averaged 29.2 points per game this season. Benet captured the Purple division title after holding on to beat the Rams on Friday. It’s their first division title since the CCL/ESCC formed in 2019.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 15 Marmion (5-4) at No. 2 Rochelle (8-1)

FND Pick: Benet

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Class 4A

No. 13 Sandwich (5-4) at No. 4 Wheaton Academy (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: The Indians, after a feel-good 2023 season that culminated in a run to the Class 4A quarterfinals, backed up the program’s renaissance with a second straight playoff appearance. This is a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal won by Wheaton Academy 42-7 in the Warriors’ first-ever quarterfinal appearance. Sandwich overcame an 0-2 start to this season against a pair of tough conference opponents in Manteno and Wilmington to win five of six games and put itself in playoff position. Sandwich is one of five teams from the Kishwaukee River Conference to reach the postseason. Six of the Indians’ nine opponents are in the playoffs. Nick Michalek emerged as the leading rusher for Sandwich’s wing-T offense that also features speedster Simeion Harris and fullback Diego Gomez. Jeffrey Ashley leads a linebacking corps that overcame the offseason injuries to Sandwich’s top two tacklers from last year. Tate Frieders anchors an experienced line.

About the Warriors: The Warriors are making their fourth consecutive playoff appearance after reaching the Class 4A semifinals last year. Wheaton Academy, champions of the Chicagoland Christian Conference, has won eight consecutive games since a Week 1 loss to Second Baptist from Houston, Texas and are unbeaten against Illinois opponents. Wheaton Academy is 3-0 against playoff teams with wins over Chicago Christian, Hope Academy and Aurora Christian. Senior Jeremy Johanik, a two-way starter at center and defensive end and third Johanik brother to play at Wheaton Academy for their dad and head coach Jim Johanik, is the ringleader of a defense that’s allowed just 65 points this season (third-fewest among teams in the 4A bracket). The Warriors have allowed eight points over the last five weeks with four shutouts. The Warriors had four pick-sixes in a Week 9 win over Marian Central. RB Brandon Kiebles and RB/LB London Leflore, the latter a transfer from South Elgin, are among Wheaton Academy’s other players to watch.

Advancement: Winner plays winner of No. 12 St. Laurence (6-3) at No. 5 Richmond-Burton (7-2).

FND Pick: Wheaton Academy

Class 3A

No. 9 Montini (7-2) at No. 8 North Lawndale (7-2)

When: Noon Saturday

About Montini: The Broncos are back in the playoffs for a second straight season after reaching the Class 3A semifinals last year. The program has a history of postseason success, reaching the playoffs from 1993 to 2019 and winning six state titles and competing in three more title games during that time. Montini earned the No. 3 ranking in the latest Class 3A Associated Press poll. After bringing back 10 of 11 starters from last year’s defense, the Broncos have continued their defensive success this season. They’ve held opponents to 10.4 points per game. Senior defensive lineman Nicky Castaldo and JC Hayes along with senior defensive back Vince Irion have been some of the top leaders defensively. Montini’s two losses came against AP-ranked teams in 8A No. 5 Marist and 6A No. 5 Fenwick. The Broncos beat 3A No. 5 St. Laurence in Week 9. Sophomore quarterback Israel Abrams took over the starter’s role midway through the season and helped elevate the Broncos’ offense. Montini is 5-0 with Abrams at the head, averaging 35.2 points per game.

About North Lawndale: The Phoenix are back in the playoffs for a third straight season. They’ve lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of those trips and the program is looking for its first playoff win. North Lawndale’s losses came against Mather, 27-20, and Sullivan, 6-0. Mather finished the season 6-3 while Sullivan ended the year undefeated. The Phoenix have scored 28.1 points per game, scoring 20 or more points in all but one game. The Phoenix have limited opponents to 9.1 points per game. They’ve allowed more than 10 points in a game twice.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 16 Prairie Central (5-4) at No. 1 Byron (9-0).

FND Pick: Montini