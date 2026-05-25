“He couldn’t run away from God:” Historical covers for May 25

The cover of the Daily Chronicle for May 25, 2003 (Newspapers.com)

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 25. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early-century tragedy to shifting cultural landscapes and major national moments felt right here at home.

1923: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On May 25, 1923, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a sweeping, capitalized headline detailing legal drama: “ROBERTS GETS MOST SEVERE CO. COURT SENTENCE.” The front page also highlighted post-WWI economic history with the feature “First Soldier Bonus Bonds Sold,” tracking a New York firm’s multi-million dollar bid. Locally, tragedy struck nearby residents, reported under “MAN KILLED IN AUTO ACCIDENT AT ROCHELLE.”

1961: Streator Daily Times-Press

By 1961, the Streator Daily Times-Press captured a defining era of American ambition with the towering headline: “Kennedy Asks Congress For Billions Of Dollars,” detailing the President’s historic request for “Urgent National Needs,” including funding to put a man on the moon. The front page balanced these global Cold War dynamics—such as “U.S. Can Aid Asian Nations Win Fight Against Communism”—with intense civil rights coverage from the South: “Jail ‘Freedom Riders’; Deny Appeal For Cooling Off Period.”

2003: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The May 25, 2003, edition of the Daily Chronicle highlighted a profound mix of local devotion and wartime solemnity. The central feature, “HE COULDN’T RUN AWAY FROM GOD,” told the inspiring story of a minister who created the first Black church in DeKalb. Below it, the reality of the Iraq War hit home with a somber report on local veterans honoring a fallen area soldier: “The names will be read in somber roll-calls, their memories invoked in countless ways.”

2011: Kane County Chronicle

Rounding out the collection, the May 25, 2011, Kane County Chronicle captured a modern shift in health and lifestyle with its bold, front-page question: “GOING SOON: TRANS FATS?” The article detailed local anxiety over a potential state ban on the substance, featuring a large photo of a St. Charles movie theater employee scooping popcorn. The bottom of the page stayed close to community sports and civic matters, tracking local school budget cuts and a heartbreaking double-overtime loss for the North Stars girls’ soccer team.