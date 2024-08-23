Fenwick’s Nathaniel Marshall flips from Michigan to Auburn

Fenwick's Nathaniel Marshall, center, poses with his Friar coaches during a ceremony this winter n River Forest announcing that he'll be the Chicago Bears' representative at next month's Nike Next Ones event in Las Vegas. Marshall announced he changed his commitment from Michigan to Auburn on Friday.

Fenwick senior Nathaniel Marshall, one of the top defensive linemen in the nation, announced he changed his commitment from Michigan to Auburn in a post on Instagram on Friday.

Marshall, who originally committed to Michigan in April, made the decision just over a week before the Friars are set to start their season against Oak Park-River Forest on Saturday, Aug. 31. Auburn offered Marshall last August and joined a long list of some of the top college programs in the country, like Michigan, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.

Marshall is one of the top athletes in the nation with his 6-foot-4, 265-pound frame. 247Sports lists Marshall as a four-star defensive lineman, the 14th-best in the country and second-best prospect in Illinois’ Class of 2025. Rivals also lists Marshall as a four-star, both the No. 1 prospect in the state and the top lineman in the country. It lists him as the 29th-best prospect in the national.

After a strong first two seasons for the Friars, Marshall took his game to another level on both sides of the ball for Fenwick last year. Marshall finished with 38 tackles, 16 for a loss, along with 13 quarterback hits, six sacks, four forced fumbles, four blocked kicks and earned Orange Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He also added 148 receiving yards and four touchdowns.