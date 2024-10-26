Brady Palmer makes return, throws 4 TDs to lead St. Francis to memorable win past Nazareth

WHEATON – For a brief moment in the first quarter Friday, it appeared Brady Palmer might be lost for the game after taking a late hit well out of bounds.

But not only did the St. Francis junior quarterback return, he led the Spartans to a memorable 39-36 win over Nazareth in a CCL/ESCC Green matchup and regular season finale on Senior Night in Wheaton.

Palmer threw four touchdowns, including the game-winning 16-yard strike to Zach Washington with 4:05 left in the fourth quarter.

”That hit hurt a lot,” said Palmer, who threw for 193 yards while running for 29 more. “It didn’t feel good. But this game every year is heated and there are going to be hits on both sides. It was a back-and-forth game and props to Nazareth, they gave us a heck of a game.

”Our O-line gave us a great game. They were asked to step up against an amazing defense; and they stepped up when we needed them to and allowed me to make plays. And our wide receivers, they are going to make plays, you just have to get the ball up to them. It always nice to have them to rely on.”

Palmer threw a pair of TDs to Washington and also connected with Ian Willis and Dario Milivojevic for scores. Willis added a 13-yard run to the end zone.

”It’s a special feeling,” Palmer said. “That’s a great team, I think they are No. 4 in the state. And we had some struggles earlier in the season. We just wanted to go out and play our brand of football and we were able to come out with the win.”

Washington finished with five catches for 94-yards, his other touchdown coming from 41-yards out.

”My boys fought from the start to the finish,” Washington said. “I think teams have been overlooking us since we got those two losses but this shows teams we didn’t go anywhere. We hadn’t played out best football but we came out tonight and played our best football.”

An interception by Isaac Saldana set up the Spartans’ (7-2, 2-1) final score. A year ago, the Roadrunners (7-2, 2-1) ended the St. Francis season in the state semifinals on their way to a second-consecutive state championship.

”That was an exciting Senior Night football game,” said St. Francis coach Bob McMillen, whose team also beat Nazareth during the regular season last fall. “This is always a good football game, I have so much respect for Nazareth and Coach (Tim) Racki and his entire staff.

”We knew we needed to play better and play with them. We didn’t necessarily want to go score-for-score. But it was just a great high school football game. And Brady is a true competitor. He does everything we ask him to do.”

Logan Malachuk did all he could for the Roadrunners, throwing for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those were hauled in by Jake Cestone, who caught nine balls for 134 yards. Trenton Walker added seven receptions for 96 yards and Lesroy Tittle and Charles Calhoun each contributed rushing scores.Nazareth led 26-17 at halftime. Evan Kolinski (SF) and Frankie Nichols (Nazareth) both made field goals.

”That was just a classic football game,” Racki said. “It definitely got both teams ready for the second season and I know it will motivate my kids going into the playoffs. We might see them down the road.

”They made the plays when they needed to. When you play a team like that, you need all three phases clicking. We had a couple hiccups on special teams and defensively, we need to look at our pass defense. We will fix it.”