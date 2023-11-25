Nazareth rides dominant second half to stun JCA 38-20 in IHSA Class 5A state championship

NORMAL – Nazareth pulled off the seemingly unimaginable.

The defending Class 5A champion, the Roadrunners entered Saturday as the first team to reach a championship game after starting 0-4, and the only finalist to ever get to a title game with five regular-season losses.

Trailing by 10 at halftime, Nazareth’s unlikely run was trending toward crushing disappointment.

A resilient defensive effort and furious second half offensive explosion spearheaded a 38-20 comeback victory over Joliet Catholic in the Class 5A state title game at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium.

JCA took the 20-10 halftime lead, largely due to its dominance on the ground. JCA led Nazareth 257 to 76 in net rushing yards, and Hilltoppers senior running back HJ Grigsby had 223 rushing yards on 22 attempts.

It didn’t deter Nazareth’s march to glory. Nazareth (9-5) erased it, and then some, en route to its fifth state title in program history. Nazareth scored 31 unanswered points, including 28 in the second half.

Out of the break, Nazareth kicker Andrew Fowler missed a 29-yard field goal with 7:52 left in the third quarter for the score to remain 20-10, but Nazareth standout Gabe Kaminski powered through with a timely interception of Hilltoppers quarterback Andres Munoz on third down inside the red zone to flip the field with 2:13 left in the quarter.

Nazareth then ground out an eight-play drive that was capped by Logan Malachuk’s 3-yard passing touchdown to James Penley to pull within 20-17 with 37 seconds left in the quarter.

Penley then added a 52-yard touchdown to claim the 24-20 Nazareth lead with 9:53 remaining, and Malachuk padded the lead with a 4-yard passing score to Trent Walker for the stunning 31-20 lead with 6:32 left.

Malachuk wasn’t done, as he later iced the game with a 40-yard touchdown to Jake Cestone with 3:36 left to cap off a banner performance.

Malachuk finished 23 of 34 with 414 passing yards and four touchdowns. Penley had seven catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while Cestone had four catches for 163 yards and a TD. Trenton Walker had nine catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Joliet Catholic won the Class 5A title in 2018 and 2021, but was unable to sustain the dominant first half.

The Hilltoppers (10-4) struck first on a 2-yard rushing score by Grigsby with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter for the 7-0 lead. Their next offensive possession, the Hilltoppers were on the cusp of another touchdown following Grigsby’s 79-yard run. Kaminski, however, pounced on a fumble on fourth-and-goal to stave off the momentum.

Hilltoppers junior running back Nate Magrini added a 5-yard rushing score with 9:54 left in the second quarter, but the extra point was blocked to remain 13-0 JCA.

Nazareth’s offense broke through with a 41-yard rushing touchdown by Lesroy Tittle with 8:34 left in the half to pull within 13-7.

JCA added a 1-yard touchdown by junior Keegan Farnaus with 41 seconds remaining, but Nazareth engineered a half-ending drive capped by kicker Andrew Fowler knocking in a 20-yard field goal to make it 20-10.

