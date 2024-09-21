Jamen Williams, Jalen Morgan help Fenwick grind out win over Montini

OAK PARK – Since Matt Battaglia became Fenwick football coach, the offensive approach has been one of high tempo, called Fenwick FAST.

But while the Friars have had success with such a system as their 2021 Class 5A state championship attests to, they’re just as capable winning games in a grinding style.

This was proven Friday night at Triton College as Fenwick chewed up the final 5:18 of the clock to hold off visiting Montini 14-10 in a CCL/ESCC White Division contest.

“We feel like we have a really dynamic offense with threats in both the run game and pass game,” Battaglia said. “We just need to keep coming along and putting it together - keep getting better each week.”

Montini’s Max Bell intercepted Fenwick quarterback Jamen Williams on Fenwick’s second drive and returned it 44 yards to the 1, setting up Montini (2-2, 0-1) in excellent position. The Broncos cashed in on the next play with a 1-yard score by JoJo James at the 6:49 mark of the first quarter.

With 6:37 left in the first half, Fenwick (3-1, 1-0) drew even with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Raphiel Stewart (three receptions, 36 yards). Then with just seven seconds left before halftime, Williams connected with Emmett Romeus (five receptions, 37 yards) for a nine-yard touchdown and a 14-7 halftime lead for the Friars.

“We executed in a one-minute situation right before half, which was the difference in the game,” Battaglia said.

With 7:22 left in the third quarter, Montini marched from its own 8 to the Fenwick 11. But after 20 plays, all the Broncos had to show for it was a 28-yard field goal from Owen Berberich.

“We left too many things on the field again,” Montini coach Mike Bukovsky said. “We’ve got to get more consistency. I like what I saw in the second half offensively; we seemed to get a little bit more of a rhythm and figured some things out.”

Montini defensive back Vince Irion picked off Williams at his 11 with 7:56 left in regulation to give the Broncos a chance to take the lead. A 36-yard run by James (nine carries, 72 yards) got Montini into Fenwick territory, but the offense stalled and punted with 5:18 left, hoping the defense would stop the Friars and get the ball back.

However, Fenwick had other ideas, using runs by Williams (18-of-26 passing, 145 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; 11 carries, 73 yards rushing) and sophomore running back Jalen Morgan (24 carries, 84 yards) to pick up three clutch first downs and run out the clock.

“Our offensive line calmed down,” Williams said. “and Jalen just pounded the ball. He’s been amazing. He’s stepped up a lot and won us a lot of our games to be frank.”

“We worked for this all offseason,” Morgan said. “I already knew what time it was. I was thinking run through everybody and keep the drive going.”

Like the previous three games, Montini played two quarterbacks. Gaetano Carbonara started and completed 4 of 8 passes for just 16 yards. Backup Israel Abrams went 9-of-14 passing for 91 yards and added 42 yards rushing on 12 carries.

“We’ve got to stop hurting ourselves,” Bukovsky said. “We’ve got to stop taking sacks that are drive-enders, we can’t make those mistakes. We’ve been working at it, but obviously not hard enough.”

As both teams prepare to face more stiff competition going forward, the coaches like how their defenses look. But there are also offensive kinks that must be addressed.

“There’s positives; the defense played real well against a dynamic offense with some good playmakers,” Battaglia said. “We’re still far from playing our best football. I wish we were playing a little smoother, but it’s also good to have something to learn from after a victory.”

“These are playoff games now. We’ve got to put a string together starting this week and win some football games,” Bukovsky said. “Otherwise, it’s not going to be the finish that we want.”